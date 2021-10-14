How to watch Kentucky vs Georgia SEC Game of the Week

Just about half way through the college football season, Kentucky and Georgia are among the remaining unbeaten teams, ranked No. 11 and No. 1 in the country, respectively. But one of them is going to take their first loss this weekend as the SEC rivals will clash on Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET for CBS’ SEC Game of the Week.

The Kentucky vs Georgia is one of more than 50 games that will make up college football’s week seven, which are airing across CBS, ABC, ESPN, Fox, ESPN Plus and more.

Here is everything that you need to know about Kentucky vs Georgia.

Kentucky vs Georgia matchup preview

Heading into the 2021 college football season, there probably weren’t many people outside of Kentucky circling this game as must-see with major implications on both the SEC and College Football Playoff landscape, but here we are.

Kentucky has been one of the surprise teams of the season, coming in 6-0 with a win over then No. 10 Florida already on their resume. Head coach Mark Stoops has given the Wildcats their best start in years and if the ball bounces right this weekend, they could be in control of their own destiny in terms of reaching the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

The Wildcat offense is led by quarterback Will Levis, who has thrown for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, but they are powered by running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. Rodriguez is churning it up on the ground, amassing 768 yards in six games, a 6.4 yards per rush average and five touchdowns (he’s caught another two). The team’s leading receiver, though, is Wan’Dale Robinson, who has 527 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Perhaps more important for this particular game, however, is how the Kentucky defense plays. They are the 17th ranked defense in the entire country based on yards per game (305) and have kept their opponents to an average score of 17.5 per game. It will be very important to keep the Georgia offense in check, so the Wildcat offense has the chance to be opportunistic rather than being forced to go out and score a lot of points against the Georgia defense.

That’s something no team has been able to do this season. Georgia features the best defense in the country, only surrendering 201.2 yards per game and 5.5 points per game; Auburn was the first team to score against the Bulldogs defense in two weeks. In fact, the Georgia defense/special teams would have beaten both Clemson and Arkansas just with the touchdowns they scored in those games.

The Georgia offense isn’t a push over either. The Bulldogs feature a three-headed running back rotation of 200-plus yard rushers, including Zamir White (354 yards, six touchdowns), James Cook (245 yards, two touchdowns) and Kendall Milton (210, one touchdown). And while Georgia does have a bit of a quarterback carousel right now between Stetson Bennett and the recovering-from-injury JT Daniels, both have been solid in their playing time; it is unclear which will start against Kentucky as of publication, however.

The winner of the Kentucky vs Georgia game will take over first place in the SEC East and control their own destiny to get to the SEC Championship game. But heading into the weekend, Vegas has Georgia as a massive 21.5 point favorite at home.

How to watch Kentucky vs Georgia in the U.S.

CBS has made the Kentucky vs Georgia game their SEC Game of the Week, with it set to air live at 3:30 p.m. ET. This means that the game will be available to anyone with access to their local CBS station, be it through their TV or streaming.

Watching the game on TV is still probably the simplest way to watching the game, as CBS is one of the four major networks that has a local station in essentially all U.S. TV markets and is included in all cable/satellite pay-TV subscriptions; even those using a TV antenna can easily receive their local CBS station signal. CBS is also included on most of the major live streaming services, including Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

But viewers can also opt to stream the Kentucky vs Georgia game if they are subscribers to Paramount Plus. There are two subscription options for Paramount Plus, a $4.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $9.99 per month ad-free plan, but both options allow for subscribers to watch live CBS game broadcasts.

How to watch Kentucky vs Georgia in the U.K.

Select college football games will be broadcast each week for U.K. audiences on BT Sport, generally on BT Sport ESPN, and this week that includes the Kentucky vs Georgia game. For £10 BT TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their package, or consumers can add BT Sport as a standalone service for £25.

Kentucky vs Georgia will air at 8:30 p.m. GMT.

How to watch Kentucky vs Georgia anywhere in the world

You don’t have to worry if you’re abroad about missing out on this huge game of the 2021 college football season, that’s where a virtual private network, or VPN, comes in. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.