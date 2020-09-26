How to watch Leverkusen vs. Leipzig online

Fans of Red Bull Leipzig will be back in the stands this week as they take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

The Bundesliga is back! And you can watch Leverkusen take on Leipzig this Saturday, Sept. 26. That's in addition to all the other Bundesliga games going on in Germany.

And you'll be able to watch every single game.

Here's how to watch Leverkusen vs. Leipzig — and more — streaming online.

How to watch Leverkusen vs. Leipzig in the United States

The Bundesliga — that's the top league in Germany — has a sweet deal with ESPN+ that allows you to watch every game on the streaming service. And that includes Saturday's game between Leverkusen and Leipzig, which will be played at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Sept. 26.

ESPN+, as the name implies, is the streaming service from the leading sports network in the U.S. that is home to all kinds of live sports in addition to other exclusive programming (both scripted and unscripted) that you can't find anywhere else.

ESPN+ runs $5.99 a month or $49.99 a year if you pay for 12 months up front. Or if you're really serious about saving some money and getting a whole world of content in exchange, check out the ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+ bundle, which gets you those three services for just $12.99 a month. That essentially means you're getting three services for the price of two.

This weekend's full Bundesliga schedule on ESPN+

Leverkusen vs. Leipzig is just one of the games you can catch on ESPN+. Here's the full upcoming schedule. (All times are Eastern.)