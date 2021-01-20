How to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool in Round 4 of the FA Cup

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in action against Watford player Francisco Sierralta in their FA Cup Round 3 match on January 9th.

FA Cup Round 4 rages on this weekend. There’s plenty of English football to be enjoyed, but the biggest game of Round 4 is easily Manchester United vs. Liverpool.

The two Premier League teams come together having just played a match in the Premier League last week on January 17. Liverpool’s keeper Alisson Becker ensured that Manchester United couldn’t score a single goal, but Liverpool's attack was a bit lacking too. This saw the game finishing on a disappointing 0-0 stalemate.

In Round 3 of the FA Cup, Liverpool dominated Aston Villa 4-1 in the first game of the round. Manchester United, meanwhile, secured a much less impressive 1-0 victory over EFL Championship league team Watford. With so much to prove following their stalemate, we’re all hoping this will be an action-packed game.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the United States

If you’re looking to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the US, don’t worry. Just like every other game in round 4 of the FA Cup, you’ll be able to catch the match on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is available on every major streaming platform. So, whether you’re a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV owner, or you have a smart TV or modern games console at home, you’ll be able to watch ESPN+ somewhere at home.

ESPN+ currently costs $5.99 a month. You can also save about $12 by paying $59.99 for a yearly subscription if you’d prefer to only be charged once each year. You can also get access to all of ESPN’s sports programming as part of the epic bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $12.99 a month (although that price is going up in March 2021).

If you’re soccer-mad, ESPN has you covered. You can also catch some of the best matches from the German Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga on the platform, too.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool starts at 12:00pm EST on Sunday, January 24 on ESPN+.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the UK

Watching Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the UK is pretty easy, as it’ll be broadcast live on BBC One. So, there’s no worry about where to watch, and as long as you’ve got a TV license, you’ll be able to watch without spending a penny!

Manchester United vs. Liverpool kicks off at 5:00pm Sunday, January 24 on BBC One. Live coverage will start on BBC One with pre-match chatter from 4:30pm.

FA Cup Round 4 Schedule

Round 4 of the FA Cup has 16 matches in total this weekend, playing out across 22-25 January. Here's the full schedule for Round 4, as well as where to watch in both the UK and US:

Friday January 22

Chorley FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 2:45pm EST on ESPN+ / 7:45pm GMT on BT Sport 1

Saturday January 23

Southampton vs. Arsenal 7:15am EST on ESPN+ / 12:15pm on BT Sport 1

AFC Bournemouth vs. Crawley Town 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm on BT Sport Extra 2

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Blackpool 10:00am EST on ESPN+/ 3:00pm on BT Sport Extra 3

Swansea City vs. Nottingham Forest 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm on BT Sport Extra 4

Barnsley vs. Norwich City 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm GMT on BT Sport Extra 5

Millwall vs. Bristol City 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm GMT on BT Sport Extra 6

West Ham vs. Doncaster Rovers 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm on BBC Digital Platforms

Sheffield United vs. Plymouth Argyle 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm on BBC Digital Platforms

Cheltenham Town vs. Manchester City 12:30pm EST on ESPN+ / 5:30pm GMT on BBC One

Sunday, January 24

Chelsea vs. Luton Town 7:00am EST on ESPN+ / 12:00pm on BBC One

Fulham vs. Burnley 09:30am EST on ESPN+ / 2:30pm GMT on BT Sport Extra 2

Brentford vs. Leicester City 09:30am EST on ESPN+ / 2:30pm on BT Sport 1

Manchester United vs. Liverpool 12:00pm EST on ESPN+ / 5:00pm GMT on BBC One

Everton vs. Sheffield Wednesday 03:00pm EST on ESPN+ / 8:00pm On BT Sport 1

Chorley FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 2:45pm EST on ESPN+ / 7:45pm GMT on BT Sport 1

Monday, January 25

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur 02:45pm EST on ESPN+ / 7:45pm GMT on BT Sport 1