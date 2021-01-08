How to watch Manchester United vs. Watford in Round 3 of the FA Cup

Watford has had one hell of a ride. It reached the 2019 FA Cup final before running into Manchester City and a 6-0 drubbing. It ended Liverpool's streak of 18 wins in 2020 — and still got relegated out of the Premier League by a single point. Watford currently stands sixth in the EFL's Sky Bet Championship.

And on Jan. 9 it goes up against Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Man U, meanwhile, is cruising right along. It's second in the Premier League, tied with Liverpool at 33 points, with 10 wins, three losses and three draws thus far, and winning four if its last five.

So what's going to happen today? And perhaps more important, how can you watch Manchester United vs. Watford?

How to watch Manchester United vs. Watford in the FA Cup Round 3 from the United States

Those of us in the United States can watch the Jan. 9 match between Manchester City and Watford the same way we can watch all the other games — on ESPN+.

The streaming service has all the Round 3 games, right on through to the FA Cup Final on May 15, 2021.

ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year. It's also a part of the awesome bundle that gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $12.99 a month, so definitely check that out.

ESPN+ also is available on every major streaming platform in the United States, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, smart TVs and gaming platforms.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Watford in the UK

If you're in the United Kingdom, you'll be able to watch Manchester United vs. Watford live on BT Sport 1.

The match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. local time.