Newsmax is the new home for those who prefer their news slated decidedly toward the right. And you can watch Newsmax on Roku.

The news channel has become the go-to source for all things right-leaning and conspiratorial, thanks in no small part to tweets from the 45th President of the United States. (At least when he could still tweet.) When Fox News dared to disagree with Dear Leader, Newsmax would reap the benefits. And thus the vicious circle continued.

Given that Roku is the No. 1 streaming platform in the United States, and that Newsmax has enjoyed such huge success — tremendous success — of late, it's worth taking a quick look at the best ways to watch Newsmax on Roku.

Here we go.

How to watch Newsmax on Roku

Watching Newsmax on Roku is a pretty simple endeavor. There are a couple ways to get the channel onto your Roku player or Roku TV.

First is to simple search for Newsmax in your Roku Channel store on the device. Type N-E-W-S-M-A-X to spell Newsmax. Or you can just go to the News section of the store and note how Roku has prominently promoted Newsmax alongside more traditional (and award-winning) outlets like ABC News, CNN and CBS News. That surely must mean something about the grand nature of Newsmax and its importance in ensuring the future of society. Or something.

The other way to get Newsmax onto your Roku device is to hit up the webpage for the Newsmax Channel on Roku. (Not hit as in the way you try to browbeat society into believing the things you believe, but hit as in click on.)

Then click on the "Add Channel" button to add the Newsmax channel to your Roku device. In the time it takes to misuse the First Amendment and complain about deplatforming, you'll have Newsmax on your Roku.