How to watch Portugal vs. Germany in Euro 2020

There are a number of high-profile world football stars to watch in Euro 2020. But few are bigger than Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. And on Saturday, June 19, we'll see Ronaldo and squad take on Germany.

It's pretty much a must-win situation for the Germans, who fell to France 1-0 in their opening match despite pretty much dominating the entire time. Ten shots to franc's four. Possession at 62 percent.

But it was an own-goal in the 20th minute when Mats Hummels, facing his net, failed to clear a cross. That did them in, and France did just enough to hold on.

But that was then. And Germany now has to face a Portugal team that saw Ronaldo score twice in about 5 minutes' time against Hungary — first in the 87th minute on a penalty, and then again with a 1-on-1 with keeper Péter Gulácsi. (That's the sort of nightmare that keeps keepers up at night.)

It's going to be a good one. Here' show to watch Portugal vs. Hungary in their group match:

How to watch Portugal vs. Germany in the United States

If you're in the U.S. and you're looking to watch Germany vs. Portugal, you've got it easy. The second group match for both teams in Euro 2020 is scheduled for noon Eastern time (that's 9 a.m. on the West Coast) on Saturday, June 19. It'll be shown on ESPN.

That last part makes it super easy to watch the match. ESPN is available on every cable and satellite provider in the U.S., as well as on every major streaming service, like YouTube TV, or Hulu With Live TV.

But if you're in the market for a new streaming service, we also recommend taking a look at FuboTV. It's the smaller streaming service in the U.S. in terms of subscribers, but it won't be for long. It also has a channel lineup that's as good as its competitors. And its starting price is right in line with YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV, at $65 a month. FuboTV is available on all major streaming platforms, including FuboTV on Roku, and FuboTV on Amazon Fire TV.

And if you're really serious about your sports, FuboTV also has a number of premium sports add-ons that get you channels and bundles that you just can't find anywhere else. Just be sure to take advantage of the Fubo TV free trial.

If you're looking for a great second-screen experience — as in a way to get far more Euro 2020 than is on TV — then you're definitely going to want to watch on ESPN+. The streaming service includes a daily show that has a plethora of news, analysis and highlights, plus more Euro-branded studio shows, and classic Euro matches.

The semifinal and final matches all will be shown in their entirety on ESPN+, too.

ESPN+ runs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year, if you want to save some money and don't mind signing up for a year at a time. And there's a world of sports to watch once the Euros are done, including exclusive NFL content, Major League Baseball, boxing, MMA, college baseball, basketball and more. Basically if it's sports, you can find it on ESPN+.

And if you're super serious about things, check out the Disney Bundle. That'll get you ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — all for just $13.99 a month. Or go even further and add Hulu With Live TV for a total of $72 a month, which his just $7 more than if you were to get Hulu With Live TV on its own. It's tough to beat that.

How to watch Portugal vs. Germany from the UK

If you're in the UK and you're looking to see what Ronaldo is able to do against Germany — and given that you're not in your nearest pub to catch the match — you'll be able to watch on ITV or ITV Hub.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 local time.