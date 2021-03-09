How to watch PSG vs. Barcelona in Champions League football

There's something special about the structure of Champions League football that's foreign to those of us in the United States. The Round of 16 isn't a knockout round, where you lose and go home. It's a two-leg deal, and the team that scores the most goals in two games advances to the quarterfinals.

That leads to some interesting football. In this case, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona. The French powerhouse won the first-leg match 4-1. And that means that Barcelona doesn't just have to win this second game — it has to win big to overcome that three-goal differential. That's only ever been done three times in Champions League history.

So no pressure.

The winner of this one moves on to the quarterfinals, which take place in April. (The draw will take place on March 19, which is when we'll find out who plays who.) Both the quarterfinals and the semifinals will comprise two legs, before the final match in May.

How to watch PSG vs. Barcelona in the United States

For those of us in the U.S., the entire Champions League tournament can be found exclusively on Paramount+. (That's the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access.)

Paramount+ has all the games from the quarterfinal round, with two being played each today. Here's the full schedule. All times are Eastern:

Tuesday, March 9

Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m. (Porto leads 2-1)

Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. (Sevilla leads 3-2)

Wednesday, March 10

Liverpool vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m. (Liverpool leads 2-0)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. (PSG leads 4-1)

Thursday, March 16

Manchester City vs. Mönchengladbach, 4 p.m. (Man City leads 2-0)

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m., (Real Madrid leads 1-0)

Wednesday, March 17

Chelsea vs. Atletico, 4 p.m. (Chelsea leads 1-0)

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m. (Bayern leads 4-1)

But this week? It's all about the Euro football.