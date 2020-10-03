How to watch RB Leipzig vs. FC Shalke live online

Lukas Klostermann and RB Leipzig take on FC Shalke on Saturday in the German Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig is having a perfectly fine start to its Bundesliga season. It's got one win and a draw for four points and is tied for third after two games. FC Shalke, meanwhile, hasn't won a game in a long time and sits squarely at the bottom of the tables with two losses and an appalling -10 goal differential.

So why watch Leipzig and Shalke on Saturday?

Because everybody loves a good car crash. And everybody loves an underdog story. And ones of those things is likely to happen.

And you can watch it in real time.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. FC Shalke from the United States

RB Leipzig and FC Shalke are scheduled to play at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Oct. 3. The game will be available on ESPN+ in the United States. (Same goes for all other Bundesliga matches, actually.)

RB Leipzig vs. FC Shalke: The game preview

Matchday 3 brings with it all kinds of expectations for Leipzig and Shalke. For instance: You'd expect Leipzig to almost certainly walk all over Shalke, which dropped its first match 8-0 to Bayern Munich before losing 3-1 to SV Serder Bremen, leaving Shalke alone in last place.

You'd expect Leipzig to continue its second-best start in the Bundesliga.

You'd expect Shalke to do anything and everything it can do end avoid its seventh straight loss and end its 18-match winless streak.

You'd expect Swede Emil Forsberg to have another good game.

You'd expect new Shalke coach Manuel Baum — who most recently coached Germany's U-18 team and who was just brought on this week — to shake things up to try to stop the bleeding.

And you'd be right when you say there's only one way to see if any of this comes true: Watch the game on Saturday.