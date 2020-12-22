How to watch Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo in Serie A soccer

Sampdoria are set to host Sassuolo in the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Liguria on Wednesday. The two teams face off just days after Sassuolo conceded the fastest goal in Serie A when they lost 2-1 to AC Milan on December 20.

Sampdoria have not been all that consistent this season, so they’ll be looking for a third win in a row when they play Sassuolo this week. Hopefully, this game will turn the tide on their poor performances the side have displayed when playing at their home stadium. They currently sit 10th in the league and they go into this match on 5-2-6 on 17 points overall.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, will be looking to return to form. They’ve performed well this season, with only two losses under their belts. It will take a little more than one poor match to shake manager De Zerbi’s faith in his team. They are 6th on the Serie A league table, sitting on 6-5-2 with 23 points overall.

Here’s how you can tune into Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo in Serie A on December 23!

How to watch Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo in the U.S.

Serie A football might not be as well-known as other soccer leagues in the U.S., but the top Italian league is home to some huge teams like Juventus and AC Milan.

Serie A matches are all being shown exclusively on ESPN’s networks in the U.S for the 2020/21 season, and the Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo game is exclusive to ESPN+ in the US.

ESPN+ costs $5 a month or $50 across the year. You can get it as a standalone subscription or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Disney+ and Hulu. Subscribing to the Disney Bundle not only get you access to a huge selection of live sporting events, but also a great value entertainment package for the whole family.

The Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo game starts at 2:45pm December 23 in the U.S.

How to watch Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo in the UK

Serie A football is broadcast in the UK across several networks and live streams, so locating the right service for your chosen game can be quite tricky.

Thankfully, LiveScore , the streaming service showing Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo, doesn’t cost a penny to use. All you need to do to tune in to this match is download the LiveScore app, and you’ll be able to watch the match free of charge throughout the UK. LiveScore is available on both Apple and Android devices.

Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo kicks off at 7:45pm on December 23 in the UK.