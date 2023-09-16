How to watch South Africa vs Romania: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 game online

South Africa has a Rugby World Cup crown to defend and you're going to need a pair of pliers and a blowtorch to strip it from them. Next up on the chopping block to face the Springboks is Romania, who may not be the biggest name in world rugby but does have a handful of Test wins against the sport's elite. You wouldn't want to miss one of world rugby's biggest shocks, now, would you?

South Africa vs Romania in the Rugby World Cup is airing for FREE in the UK, on the ITVX streaming service. But don't worry if you're abroad while the games are playing, because you can watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 live streams on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links ► Date: Sunday, September 17 ► Time: 9 am ET / 6 am PT / 2 pm UK / 11 pm AEST US: CNBC (live TV streaming) | Peacock

UK: ITV1 | ITVX (both free with license fee)

AU: Stan Sport

Stream anywhere: ExpressVPN

If you've got a weakness – and let's face it, who hasn't? – then South Africa exploits it to its dying breath. At its ruthless best in beating Scotland 18-3 in the opening round of Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures, the Springboks can claim one of the strongest packs in world rugby which incrementally turns the screw to squeeze the life from its opponent and force errors. In fact, head coach Jacques Nienaber's only real problem centers around the fitness of hooker Malcolm Marx, who has been sent for scans after picking up an injury in training and is a doubt for the remainder of the tournament. Nienaber has made 14 changes to his lineup from last week – only Damian Willemse, who switches from full back to fly half, keeps his place – in an effort to provide as much rest to his starting XV as possible. Indeed, he's picked all four scrum halves in his squad, with Cobus Reinach getting the number nine shirt and Grant Williams deployed on the wing. Jaden Hendrikse and Faf de Klerk, who can cover fly half, are the other two scrum halves in the matchday roster.

If Romania were playing cards, it would have folded its hand by now and waited for a better deal. Beginning the Rugby World Cup by playing the sides ranked number one and two in the world would be a gargantuan task for any nation, let alone one of the sport's smaller outfits. Sure, the Oaks lost 82-8 to Ireland in its opening fixture, but Gabriel Rupanu's early try gave the minnows an early lead to prove that the talent is there to cause an upset. If they frustrate the Springboks, who must win with the Irish and Scotland in the Pool of Death, then pressure does funny things even to the best.

Whether you're planning to catch a South Africa vs Romania live stream or watch the entire Rugby World Cup 2023 on your TV or your laptop, keep reading for your entire list of options. We've also included lots of useful information below so you know when the matches take place, who will play, and where this evening's drama will go down.

How to watch South Africa vs Romania in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch South Africa vs Romania – and all the games – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. You'll be able to watch this game on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1:30 pm ahead of the 2 pm kick-off.

If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels.

ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch South Africa vs Romania in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcasting company will be the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games – including South Africa vs Romania, which will be streamed live on CNBC and Peacock. Kick-off is bright and early at 9 am ET / 6 am PT.

Firstly, on cable you can watch the game on CNBC, with coverage starting 15 minutes prior. Cord-cutters can use Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV (with the News Extra add-on), DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV to get the channel, with most of the best live TV streaming services offering it.

Alternatively, you can sign in to Peacock to catch the game, which will be a cheaper option than signing up to a TV service. Peacock starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup 2023 games too.

Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the South Africa vs Romania action, then get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch South Africa vs Romania in South Africa

Good news, rugby fans in South Africa (and there are plenty of you) you can also watch the Springboks in action against Romania for free. Kick-off is at 3 pm SAST.

A last-minute sub-licensing deal means Springboks game (including South Africa v Romania) will be available free-to-air on SABC, with selected games available on SABCSport.com’s live streaming channel. There are, however, restrictions on the OVHD platform, meaning millions will not be able to view the matches carried by SABC. Check local listings for more details.

Remember, if you want to watch every fixture at the Rugby World Cup 2023, not just the mighty Springboks, then pay-tv channel SuperSport is where you need to go. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

How to watch South Africa vs Romania in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup. Firstly, online streaming service Stan Sport will be showing every single game – including South Africa vs Romania. The match kicks off on late on Sunday evening at 11 pm AEST, so get the coffee (or the poison of your choice) ready.

Beyond this fixture, Channel Nine will be showing all of the Australian team's games (and the final, whether or not the Wallabies make it), and will also be streaming it on 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the England vs Japan live stream from the Rugby World Cup 2023.

How to watch South Africa vs Romania everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup 2023 matches, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, there's a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the tournament games. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Group stage

Saturday, September 16

Group B: Ireland vs Tonga

Group C: Wales vs Portugal

Group D: Samoa vs Chile

Sunday, September 17

Group B: South Africa vs Romania

Group C: Australia vs Fiji

Group D: England vs Japan

Wednesday, September 20

Group A: Italy vs Uruguay

Thursday, September 21

Group A: France vs Namibia

Friday, September 22

Group D: Argentina vs Samoa

Saturday, September 23

Group B: South Africa vs Ireland

Group C: Georgia vs Portugal

Group D: England vs Chile

Sunday, September 24

Group B: Scotland vs Tonga

Group C: Wales vs Australia

Wednesday, September 27

Group A: Uruguay vs Namibia

Thursday, September 28

Group D: Japan vs Samoa

Friday, September 29

Group A: New Zealand vs Italy

Saturday, September 30

Group B: Scotland vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Georgia

Group D: Argentina vs Chile

Sunday, October 1

Group B: South Africa vs Tonga

Group C: Australia vs Portugal

Thursday, October 5

Group A: New Zealand vs Uruguay

Friday, October 6

Group A: France vs Italy

Saturday, October 7

Group B: Ireland vs Scotland

Group C: Wales vs Georgia

Group D: England vs Samoa

Sunday, October 8

Group B: Tonga vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Portugal

Group D: Japan vs Argentina

Knockout stage

Saturday, October 14

QF1: Group C winner vs Group D runner-up

QF2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up

Sunday, October 15

QF3: Group D winner vs Group C runner-up

QF4: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up

Friday, October 20

SF1: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner

Saturday, October 21

SF2: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Saturday, October 28

Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Stade de Framce in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394

Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965

Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322

Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? There are 20 teams partaking in the Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament. Chile makes its debut to the tournament this year, knocking out the United States and Canada in its successful qualification tournament.

Group A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Group B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Group C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Group D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile

