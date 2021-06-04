Essential Quality gallops during morning workouts prior to the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park.

The 153rd Belmont stakes is here to round out the 2021 edition of horse racing’s Triple Crown. While there is no chance for a horse to pull off one of the most difficult feats in sports, this year’s Triple Crown races have not been short on headlines.

After a competitive race for The Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance in a post-race test, which led to the suspension of the horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert, from Churchill Downs.

While additional tests were being conducted as follow-ups, Medina Spirit went for the second-leg of the Triple Crown at the Preakness, but lost to Rombauer, ending this year’s chances for a Triple Crown winner.

But, Triple Crown contender or not, The Belmont Stakes, which will take place on June 5, is still a crown jewel in the horse racing schedule and a beloved sporting tradition that helps signal the start of summer.

The race will also be a slight return to normal compared to its 2020 running. In addition to once again occupying its usual early June date, Belmont Park has announced that 11,000 fans will be allowed to attend, with social distancing requirements still in place and all spectators being either vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19.

Find out all the information you’ll need to tune into The Belmont Stakes right here.

How to watch the 2021 Belmont Stakes

NBC is the broadcast home for The 153rd Belmont Stakes, just as it is for the other Triple Crown races The Kentucky Derby and The Preakness Stakes.

Coverage of The Belmont Stakes will begin on June 5 on NBCSN from 3-5 p.m. ET before moving over to NBC from 5-7 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled to take place at 6:49 p.m. ET.

Fans can also watch coverage via NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

Additional race and preview coverage from Belmont Park will air on NBCSN on June 4 from 5-6 p.m. ET.

NBC is available on nearly all cable packages, but it can also be viewed on vMVPD services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV and FuboTV. VPNs can also be used to watch The Belmont Stakes.

Who’s running in The 2021 Belmont Stakes

There will be an eight horse field for the 153rd Belmont Stakes. Absent from the field is Medina Spirit following both the loss at The Preakness and the confirmation of the failed drug test. Trainer Bob Baffert has been banned by the New York Racing Association.

Preakness winner Rombauer will be part of the field, and currently has odds of 3-1. However, Rombauer is not the favorite. That goes to Essential Quality, who finished fourth at The Kentucky Derby (third after Medina Spirit’s win was vacated), with odds at 2-1.

Here is the full lineup and odds for the 153rd Belmont Stakes: