How to watch the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup

U.S. Women's National Team members Julie Ertz, left, and Crystal Dunn will face off in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup when their teams play on April 15.

One of the cooler things about streaming services like Paramount Plus is that with it you can watch live sports that simply are unavailable anywhere else. And that includes the bulk of the NWSL Challenge Cup, which begins on Friday, April 9.

Sixteen of the 21 games in the National Women's Soccer League tournament will be available on Paramount+, which began life in March as a rebranded and expanded CBS All Access. Four games will be more widely available on CBSSN (which can be found on cable, satellite and streaming services like FuboTV), and the May 8 championship game will be broadcast at 1 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

The tournament is in its second year of existence, having been used as a return-to-play event in the midst of the global pandemic in 2020. The Houston Dash won that title with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars.

All 10 teams in the NWSL will participate in the tournament. The first game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday, April 9, when the Dash and Red Stars face off in a rematch of last year's final.

In addition to the live games, CBS Sports Network will air a one-hour special on the tournament at 7 p.m. Eastern on April 6, called NWSL Challenge Cup 2020: The Original Bubble. It'll take a look at how the National Women's Soccer League became the first U.S. sport to get bak to play in the middle of the pandemic.

The Paramount Plus price currently weighs in at $5.99 a month if you don't mind ads with the on-demand content, and $9.99 if you want to get rid of most ads. (In June, that $5.99 option will be replaced by a $4.99 a option that doesn't include access to your local CBS affiliate.)

Here's a look at the full NSWL Challenge Cup schedule. All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 9

Chicago Red Stars at Houston Dash, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Kansas City at Portland Thorns FC, 10:30 p.m., Paramount+

Saturday, April 10

Washington Spirit at North Carolina Courage, 3:30 p.m., Paramount+

Orlando Pride at Racing Louisville FC, 7 p.m., Paramount+

Wednesday, April 14

Sky Blue FC at Orlando Pride, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Racing Louisville FC at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m., Paramount+

Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m., Paramount+

Friday, April 16

Houston Dash at OL Reign, 10 p.m., Paramount+

Tuesday, April 20

North Carolina Courage at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m., Paramount+

Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m., Paramount+

Wednesday, April 21

Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m., Paramount+

OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m., CBSSN

Monday, April 26

North Carolina Courage at Racing Louisville FC, 6 p.m., Paramount+

Houston Dash at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m., Paramount+

Thursday, April 27

Sky Blue FC at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m., Paramount+

Chicago Red St ars at OL Reign, 10 p.m., Paramount+

Saturday, May 1

Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Sunday, May 2

Racing Louisville FC at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m., Paramount+

Portland Thorns FC at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m., Paramount+

Monday, May 3

OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m., Paramount+

Championship: Saturday, May 8

Teams TBA, 1 p.m., CBS