How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix online anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix online from anywhere in the world.

There are now just four races left in the 2021 F1 season, and the next leg of the F1 calendar sees drivers heading to the Autódromo José Carlos Pace (aka Interlagos) in Sao Paulo for the 2021 Brazilian GP.

After his success at the US GP, Max Verstappen continued to chase down his first Championship title and claimed an impressive back-to-back victory at the Mexican GP on Nov. 7. He crossed the line a full 16.5 seconds ahead of the nearest car, extending his lead.

His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Pérez, had spent plenty of time wrestling with seven-time Champion, Lewis Hamilton out on the track at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Hamilton managed to claim second place, ensuring Verstappen's lead didn't grow further still?

Will Hamilton close the gap this weekend? Or will another driver claim pole position? Here's how to stream the 2021 F1 Brazilian GP live online to find out!

How to watch the F1 Brazil GP anywhere in the world

There's a handy way to watch your favorite shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

With a VPN, you can get around the normal digital barriers by changing your IP address. This means you can watch what you want even if you're away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which will let your change you IP address on whichever device you want to make sure you can stream the Brazil GP online.

ExpressVPN is available on laptops, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles and even mobile phones and will make your device think it's in a different part of the world to ensure you can tune in to the next race.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs available right now. Not only is it straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it for a month without paying a penny and if you sign up for the annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

How to watch the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix on F1 TV

If you've not already heard of F1 TV, it's the in-house subscription service dedicated to all things Formula 1.

If you want to watch all the action from Sao Paulo on F1 TV, you'll want to subscribe to the more expensive tier, F1 TV Pro. F1 TV Pro costs $10 a month, but you can save $40 if you pay up-front for the yearly plan.

With this tier, you can tune into full, live sessions without commercial breaks from every single Grand Prix. You'll also be able to switch between the official live feed and any of the 20 onboard car cameras.

Do be aware that F1 TV packages in some regions (including the UK) do not come with live coverage. If you're watching in the UK, read on to find out where you can stream the Brazil GP!

How to watch the Brazil GP in the US

ESPN has been providing comprehensive F1 coverage throughout the 2021 F1 season, and it's where you'll find the Brazilian GP in the US as the race will be shown on ESPN2.

If you're a cord-cutter, there's plenty of options for where to watch the next race. We think that the best option for F1 fans is Sling TV. With Sling Orange, you can grab access to 32 channels (including ESPN) for $35 a month — if you sign up right now, you can even grab your first month for just $10!

If you want a more comprehensive package, we recommend fuboTV. FuboTV offers a variety of plans starting from $64.99 a month. The cheapest plan will get you ESPN plus ABC, NBCSN and over 100 channels to keep you entertained year-round. Plus, you can try fuboTV with a free trial.

How to watch the 2021 Brazil GP in the UK

As Sky has the rights to Formula 1 races in the UK, you'll be able to watch the Brazilian GP on Sky Sports. Sky subscribers are able to watch every single qualifier and live race in the F1 calendar on plenty of devices with the Sky Go app, which will also let you watch on the move.

If you don't have access to Sky, your next best option to watch Formula 1 in the UK is with a NOW TV Sports Pass.