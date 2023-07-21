How to watch England vs Haiti Women's World Cup match online

England's Lionesses will play their first game of the Women's World Cup 2023 on Saturday, July 22, when they go up against the Haitian team as part of the group stages in this prestigious football (soccer for US fans) tournament.

As both teams' first match of the tournament, the result will undoubtedly affect the morale of the teams and fans going forward. They'll both play two more group stage games, against China and Denmark, the other two group D teams.

Bookies are overwhelmingly pointing to England as the victors here, with Google's own match tool putting the odds of an England victory at 97.3%. But what's a World Cup for if not surprising underdog stories?

So here's how to watch the England vs Haiti game of the Women's World Cup, from wherever you are. If you're away from home, a VPN is always an option to watch the World Cup. We recommend ExpressVPN.

How to watch England vs Haiti in the UK

Kickoff for England vs Haiti is on Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 am, so you've got time for a quick full English or park run before the game starts.

ITV1 is showing the game, so you can watch it on the TV channel or by using ITVX to stream online. ITV's coverage begins at 9:40 am if you're ready for some pre-match analysis.

How to watch England vs Haiti in the US

In the US, England vs Haiti kicks off at the early hour of 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT on Saturday, July 22, but if you're coming fresh off US vs Vietnam eight hours prior then you might have the energy for this too.

The game airs on Fox, which you can watch using a cable plan or several live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Sling TV (on its Blue plan), Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you speak Spanish then Telemundo is an option, either the channel or the simulcasts that play on Peacock (all you'll need is the $5.99-per-month Premium plan).

How to watch England vs Haiti from elsewhere

If you're keen to watch the Women's World Cup but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like the World Cup and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What you need to know about England vs Haiti

Where does England vs Haiti take place? England and Haiti will go head-to-head in Australia's city of Brisbane, in the Lang Park stadium (otherwise known as Brisbane Football Stadium or The Cauldron). This 52,500-capacity stadium is primarily used for rugby, but also sees some use for football too, with the soccer strand of the 2032 Olympic games set to be hosted by the stadium.