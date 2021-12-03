Here's how to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 online from anywhere in the world.

The 2021 F1 Championship continues over the weekend as the title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen heads to an epic conclusion.

The final two races are both taking place in the Middle East, with the first on the new street track in Jeddah.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by eight points and might even claim the title this weekend.

But Hamilton knows that if he can win the race he will be the favourite going into the final race of the season. So much has happened, no result would surprise you!

Hamilton also has the advantage that he has won the title before — seven times in fact, a record only matched by the great Michael Schumacher. Whereas Verstappen has never won the title and therefore the pressure would seem to be greater on the Dutch driver.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 online

There's a handy way to watch your favorite shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

With a VPN, you can get around the normal digital barriers by changing your IP address. This means you can watch what you want even if you're away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which will let your change your IP address on whichever device you want to make sure you can stream the Saudi Arabian GP online.

ExpressVPN is available on laptops, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones and will make your device think it's in a different part of the world to ensure you can tune in to the next race.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs available right now.

What time does the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts at 12.30pm ET on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts at 5.30pm UK time on Sunday, Dec. 5.

How to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on F1 TV

If you've not already heard of F1 TV, it's the in-house subscription service dedicated to all things Formula 1; if you're obsessed with the F1

If you want to watch all the action from Saudi Arabia on F1 TV, you'll want to subscribe to the more expensive tier, F1 TV Pro. F1 TV Pro costs $10 a month, but you can save $40 if you pay up-front for the yearly plan.

With this tier, you can tune into full, live sessions without commercial breaks from every single Grand Prix, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. You'll also be able to switch between the official live feed and any of the 20 onboard car cameras.

Keep in mind that F1 TV packages in some regions (including the UK) do not come with live coverage. If you're planning on watching the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the UK, you'll need to head elsewhere; read on to find out where.

How to watch the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the US

ESPN has been providing comprehensive F1 coverage throughout the 2021 F1 season, so it's no surprise that you'll find the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on ESPN on Sunday, Dec. 5.

If you're a cord-cutter, there's plenty of options for where to watch the next race. We think that the best option for F1 fans is Sling TV. With Sling Orange, you can grab access to 32 channels (including ESPN) for $35 a month — if you sign up right now, you can even grab your first month for just $10!

If you want a more comprehensive package, we recommend fuboTV. FuboTV offers a variety of plans starting from $64.99 a month. The cheapest plan will get you ESPN along with ABC, NBCSN, and over 100 channels to keep you entertained year-round. Plus, you can even try fuboTV with a free trial.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 in the UK

You'll find the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 in the UK. Sky holds the rights to F1 broadcasts in the region, so you'll need to tune either live on Sky's dedicated F1 channel or via the Sky Go app if you want to watch the F1 this Sunday.

If you don't have access to Sky, your next best option to watch Formula 1 in the UK is by grabbing a NOW TV Sports Pass.

Plus, there are free highlights on Channel 4 and All4. The extensive highlights are on Channel 4 on Sunday at 10pm.