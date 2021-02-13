UFC 258 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:15 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. PPV • Post Show: 1 a.m. ESPN+ The full event fight card • Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns • Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch • Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green • Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez Prelims • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez • Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima • Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin • Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez Early Prelims • Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher • Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe • Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

UFC 258 is almost here, and MMA fans are ready to get every fight by watching UFC 258 on iPhone and iPad. You want to make sure to have things setup on your Apple devices before the UFC fighters enter the octagon. These are great choices for watching nearly every streaming service imaginable, if you know what to do. Here’s how to watch UFC 258 on iPhones and iPads, featuring Usman vs. Burns in the ESPN app.

On February 13, UFC 258 is broadcasting eleven total bouts live from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features a title fight between the reigning UFC Welterweight champion and his number one contender.

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (17-1) is ready to add to his impressive UFC resume, and to do that he’ll need to take down Gilbert “Durinho” Burns (19-3). Usman has had two dominant title defenses so far, and he shows no signs of slowing down as he clears out this division. Burns is a tough as nails contender ready for the title shot that eluded him when he fought as a lightweight. Is Burns hot enough to pull the upset, or will he be just another victim?

UFC 258 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 258 on iPhone and iPad

You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you’ll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app.

There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you have credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel, you can use it as well to unlock extra content from ESPN, like the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance.”

You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to click over to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store. Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do), you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.

You’ll have the option the first time you open the app to Log In, which gives you the chance to enter your ESPN account or Live TV streaming service credentials. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 258 on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 258 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 258 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 258 Pay Per View cost?