UFC 260 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou • Tyron Woodley vs. Vincente Luque • Sean O'Malley vs. Thomas Almeida • Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy Prelims • Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant • Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk • Shane Young vs. Omar Morales Early Prelims • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar

UFC 260 is upon us, and MMA fans looking forward to seeing the heavyweight championship brawl on their phones will want to know how to watch UFC 260 on Android. The entire night will be available streaming online, so the ability to use your favorite devices to watch these fights is a must.

Android devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, have more fans than even the biggest fighters like Stipe Miocic or Jon Jones. So there are sure to be a lot of you out there who want to use your Android to see the fights on Saturday. Here's how to watch UFC 260 on Android , featuring Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 in the ESPN app.

On March 27, UFC 260 is broadcasting a full night of fights live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features a rematch title fight between the reigning UFC Heavyweight champion and his number one contender.

Stipe Miocic (20-3) is one of the all time greats at Heavyweight in MMA, and he has already once stopped the rise of Francis “The Predator” Ngannou (15-3). Miocic is coming off of his trilogy of classic fights against Daniel Cormier, and just as iron sharpens iron, Miocic somehow looks more dynamic and dominant than ever. Ngannou is riding an impressive four fight win streak, and has promised that he has new styles and defenses to avoid a repeat of his 2018 loss to Miocic. Who will emerge once these two big men start throwing hands at each other?

Learn how to watch UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 on Pay-Per-View

UFC 260 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app on Android.

How to watch UFC 260 on Android

First you will need to install the ESPN app, and then you'll need to login to your accounts in the app. You'll need an ESPN account to access ESPN+ and purchase the Pay-Per-View card.

You can install the ESPN app on your device quickly and easily from the ESPN app page on the Google Play Store . If you are using a computer, just log in with your Google account, and click the install button to send it to your device. If you have more than one device, it will ask you to pick which one you want ESPN to install on.

If you open the ESPN app page on your Android device, it will flip you to the ESPN app in the Google Play Store app. Tap install, and then login with your biometric, password or PIN to start the install. Then tap open to run ESPN for the first time.

The ESPN app will give you the option to Log In the first time you use the app. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time. Also, over on the Settings page, you will see options to login to your ESPN Account and your TV Provider.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 260 on Android. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 260 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 260 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 260 Pay Per View cost?