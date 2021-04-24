How to watch UFC 261 on iPhone and iPad

UFC 261 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal • Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade • Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman • Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute Prelims • Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown • Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic • Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen • Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly Early Prelims • Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad • Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu • Aori Qileng vs. Jeffrey Molina • Liang Na vs. Ariane Carnelossi

UFC 261 has three exciting title fights tonight, and MMA fans are ready to see who gets dethroned by watching UFC 261 on iPhone and iPad. You want to make sure to have things setup on your Apple devices before the UFC fighters enter the octagon. These are great choices for watching nearly every streaming service imaginable, if you know what to do. Here’s how to watch UFC 261 on iPhones and iPads, featuring Usman vs. Masvidal 2 in the ESPN app.

On April 24, UFC 261 is broadcasting a night filled with title fights live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features three championship fights, headlined by a title fight rematch from last summer.

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (18-1) is has become one of the highest regarded and most feared fighters in the UFC, and last summer he quite literally stomped all over Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (35-14). Last time, Usman used his weight, power and tons of foot stomps to dominate Masvidal, who couldn’t get in a strike or a takedown. Can Jorge come up with a new game plan?

Plus you can watch Women’s Strawweight champion Zhang “Magnum” Weili (21-1) defend her title against “Thug” Rose Namajunas (10-4) and Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko (20-3) as she takes on Jessica Andrade (21-8).

UFC 261 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 261 on iPhone and iPad

You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you’ll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app.

There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you have credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel, you can use it as well to unlock extra content from ESPN, like the new "Stephen A's World" series.

You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to click over to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store. Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do), you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.

You’ll have the option the first time you open the app to Log In, which gives you the chance to enter your ESPN account or Live TV streaming service credentials. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 261 on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 261 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 261 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 261 Pay Per View cost?