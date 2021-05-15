UFC 262 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler • Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush • Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo • Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza Prelims • Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz • Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy • Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett • Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko Early Prelims • Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira • Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz • Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

UFC 262 is here, and before the new UFC Lightweight champion is crowned, fans will need to learn how to watch UFC 262 on Android. There are sure to be a lot of new people interested to go along with old fans tuning in to see it all go down on Saturday. With the main card only available as a streaming event, everyone wants to know how to watch it on their favorite devices.

Android devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, have more fans than even the biggest fighters like Kamaru Usman or Jon Jones. So there are sure to be a lot of you out there who want to use your Android to see the fights on Saturday. Here's how to watch UFC 262 on Android , featuring Oliveira vs. Chandler in the ESPN app.

On May 15, UFC 262 is broadcasting a night of MMA fights live from the Toyota Center in Houston. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by a fight to claim the vacant Lightweight championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from the UFC, and the Lightweight division is in search of a new king. Now two of the top four contenders will go toe to toe for the title. From one corner comes Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (30-8), who earned his first ever title shot by winning nine of his last ten bouts. From the other corner comes “Iron” Michael Chandler (22-5), a three time Bellator Lightweight champion who is in only his second UFC fight ever. Which one has what it takes to grab the strap?

Learn how to watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler on Pay-Per-View

UFC 262 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app on Android.

How to watch UFC 262 on Android

First you will need to install the ESPN app, and then you'll need to login to your accounts in the app. You'll need an ESPN account to access ESPN+ and purchase the Pay-Per-View card.

You can install the ESPN app on your device quickly and easily from the ESPN app page on the Google Play Store . If you are using a computer, just log in with your Google account, and click the install button to send it to your device. If you have more than one device, it will ask you to pick which one you want ESPN to install on.

If you open the ESPN app page on your Android device, it will flip you to the ESPN app in the Google Play Store app. Tap install, and then login with your biometric, password or PIN to start the install. Then tap open to run ESPN for the first time.

The ESPN app will give you the option to Log In the first time you use the app. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time. Also, over on the Settings page, you will see options to login to your ESPN Account and your TV Provider.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 262 on Android. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 262 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 262 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 262 Pay Per View cost?