UFC 264 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson • Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy • Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya • Sean O'Malley vs. Louis Smolka Prelims • Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin • Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira • Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee • Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis Early Prelims • Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria • Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye • Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera • Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

UFC 264 has a night full of must-see fights including two of the biggest names in the game in the Main Event, so fight fans who also have the most popular streaming devices need to know how to watch UFC 264 on Roku. If you can’t get out to Las Vegas to see it live, it can be easy to set up your TV to stream these massive fights. If you want to watch UFC 264 on the greatest streaming devices, you can score an easy win with ESPN on Roku.

Roku devices come in a variety of price points and sizes. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is excellent, affordable, and small but any Roku will be able to stream the latest major night of MMA.

UFC 264 will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 11, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by two of the biggest names in the UFC fighting the decisive match of an epic trilogy.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (27-6) is looking for a title shot, but first he’ll need to handle his business one more time against a big name rival. He will fight against “The Notorious” Conor McGregor (22-4) for the third time, and McGregor is looking for redemption after Poirier’s highlight knockout of Conor went viral. The winner should have next for UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, but nothing is guaranteed so they have to make the best of this headline spot.

Also Gilbert “Durinho” Burns (19-4) will have a showdown against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (16-4-1). Burns is coming off of a knockout loss to the UFC Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, and he needs a big rebound. Thompson is a tough out, but with a 3-2 record in his last five fights he needs a big win if he wants to push through to a title shot of his own.

Learn how to watch UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on Pay-Per-View

Now you just need to know how to watch it on your Roku. The only way to watch UFC 264 is on ESPN+, which is part of the ESPN channel. Before you can watch the fighters walk to the octagon, you'll need to get the ESPN channel on your Roku.

How to get the ESPN channel for Roku

Channels are available in the Roku Store, and they can be installed from the web or using the remote on your Roku device. You can sign in with your Roku account on the web and send the channel to your devices in a snap. Click here to get started .

The app should show up on your Roku once you are done. It's just like magic.

If you prefer, you can use your remote to install the channel on your Roku.

On the home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store in the main menu. Select the Search option. Use the on screen remote to type ESPN . The ESPN channel will appear in the results. Find it, and select Install this channel to complete.

Now you just need to get the ESPN channel logged in with your ESPN+ account, so you are ready to watch your Pay-Per-View purchase.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

That's all you need to do on your Roku. Now all you need to do is buy the UFC 264 Pay-Per-View so you're ready to watch on Saturday. Here are your options for seeing the big fights.