How to watch the NBA in 2019 if you've cut the cord

The NBA is basketball at its finest, with the best players in the world competing at the highest level. The NBA game is fast paced and high scoring, and usually filled with fantastic plays that must be seen to be believed. Basketball translates really well to streaming, and can be enjoyable to watch from the smallest screen you carry everywhere to the biggest screen in your living room.

The NBA has been aggressive about being available to CordCutters, and they have expanded the options available this year to watch the biggest stars in the sport throw down. If you have cut the cord for good, you still have many different options for watching the NBA. It's up to you to pick which option works best for you.

NBA teams you can watch online

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards

Western Conference

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Utah Jazz

Watch the NBA on Live Streaming Services

NBA games are available on a variety of networks, including ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. ESPN offers over 80 NBA games this season with big matchups spread throughout the season. The NBA also partners with TNT to provide over 65 televised games this season. The league even has a network all their own called NBA TV. It is a traditional network, so you will need a provider, and have NBA TV included in your package. If you do, you can watch over 90 NBA games this season .

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial

$45 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . NBA Basketball on Hulu - Yes, with over 160 games on ABC, ESPN and TNT.

- Yes, with over 160 games on ABC, ESPN and TNT. NBA TV on Hulu: No, Hulu with Live TV does not offer NBA TV.

Hulu with Live TV Streaming Alley-oop



Sling TV - Sling Orange + Sports Extra

The cost: $35 a month after your first month for $15

$35 a month after your first month for $15 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here . NBA Basketball on Sling TV: Yes, with over 140 games on ESPN and TNT on Sling Blue.

Yes, with over 140 games on ESPN and TNT on Sling Blue. NBA TV on Sling TV: Yes, by adding the Sports Extra Add-on for $10 more per month, get over 100 more games.

Yes, by adding the Sports Extra Add-on for $10 more per month, get over 100 more games. NBA League Pass on Sling TV: Yes, you can add either NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass on Sling for hundreds more out of market NBA games!

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . NBA Basketball on Fubo TV: Some, with TNT and NBA TV.

Some, with TNT and NBA TV. NBA TV on Fubo TV: Yes, Fubo TV has NBA TV included.

Fubo TV Low Percentage Three



Some NBA action, but hoops-heads should to shop around.



Fubo TV has a choice of plans with 80+ base channels, 4K HDR sports streaming, and optional add-ons. It has TNT and NBA TV, so you can stream over 160 NBA Basketball games. Still without ABC locals or ESPN, your bucks go further elsewhere.



View

PlayStation Vue - Core Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial Watch PlayStation Vue on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers Local channels on PlayStation Vue: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NBA Basketball on PlayStation Vue: Yes, with ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for hundreds of games.

Yes, with ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for hundreds of games. NBA TV on PlayStation Vue: Yes, the Core Plan includes the NBA TV.

PlayStation Vue From way downtown



All of the NBA channels are here.



PlayStation Vue offers so many popular channels across four plans. The Core Plan can include your local ABC, along with ESPN, TNT and NBA TV so you can stream the most NBA Basketball with Vue.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NBA Basketball on YouTube TV: You, with ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for hundreds of games..

You, with ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for hundreds of games.. NBA TV on YouTube TV: No, YouTube TV does not include NBA TV.

YouTube TV And One



AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NBA Basketball on AT&T TV Now: Yes you will get many games with ABC, ESPN and TNT on the Plus Plan.

Yes you will get many games with ABC, ESPN and TNT on the Plus Plan. NBA TV on AT&T TV Now: Yes, but only in the Xtra Plan which starts at $124 a month.

AT&T TV Now Technical Foul



For all NBA channels, prices go as high as Rudy Gobert's shooting average.



AT&T TV Now has a ton of plan options. The Plus Plan can get you started with many NBA games streaming. But if you want NBA TV, the Xtra Plan will cost over double compared to other options for the same roster.



View

Watch NBA TV from NBA.com

If you want to see the 100+ games on NBA TV without cable, but you aren't ready to sign up for a full Live TV streaming service, NBA.com has a brand new option worth considering. You can now sign up for a subscription to NBA TV as a single-channel standalone service for $7 a month, or $60 for a year. With these plans, you will get the full NBA TV channel, with all the live games, studio shows, highlights and special coverage of everything NBA.

NBA TV One on One



NBA TV goes a la carte.



If all you want to add is the official channel with over 100 games and exclusive coverage, you can get it easily at NBA.com.



View

Watch your local NBA team on a Regional Sports Networks

Many basketball fans love their local team, and want to watch those games more than any others. If you live near your favorite NBA team, the best way to watch their games will be on a Regional Sports Network. Teams have local agreements with regional sports networks to show almost every game they play.

Nearly all of the NBA Regional Sports Networks are available on at least one of the major live streaming services. Unfortunately, it is only bad news for CordCutters fans of four teams. The Toronto Raptors aren't a surprise, as these are U.S. services and they have a Canadian sports network. However, local fans of the Nuggets, Lakers and Jazz are currently without a live streaming option for their team's Regional Sports Network.

Find your local team, and local network, in this chart to see which streaming service offers the games you want. When you sign up for your free trial, make sure you choose a plan that includes the Regional Sports Network, and check your ZIP code to ensure you're included.

NBA Team/Sports Network PSVue DTV Now Sling Hulu Live YTTV TV Fubo Atlanta Hawks / FS Southeast x x x x x Boston Celtics / NBCS Boston x x x x Brooklyn Nets / YES x x x x x Charlotte Hornets / FS Carolinas x x x x x Chicago Bulls / NBCS Chicago x x x x x x Cleveland Cavaliers / FS Ohio x x x x x Dallas Mavericks / FS Southwest x x x x x Denver Nuggets / Altitude Sports Detroit Pistons / FS Detroit x x x x x Golden State Warriors / NBCS Bay Area x x x x x x Houston Rockets / AT&T SN Southwest x Indiana Pacers / FS Midwest x x x x x Los Angeles Clippers / FS Prime Ticket x x x x x Los Angeles Lakers / Spectrum SN Memphis Grizzlies / FS South/Tennessee x x x x x Miami Heat / FS Sun x x x x x Milwaukee Bucks / FS North/Wisconsin x x x x x Minnesota Timberwolves / FS North x x x x x New Orleans Pelicans / FS SW/New Orleans x x x x x New York Knicks / MSG x Oklahoma City Thunder / FS Oklahoma x x x x x Orlando Magic / FS Florida x x x x x Philadelphia 76ers / NBCS Philadelphia x x x x Phoenix Suns / FS Arizona x x x x x Portland Trail Blazers / NBCS Northwest x x x x Sacramento Kings / NBCS California x x x x x x San Antonio Spurs / FS Southwest x x x x x Toronto Raptors / TSN (Canada) Utah Jazz / AT&T SN Rocky Mountain Washington Wizards / NBCS Washington x x x x x x

NBA League Pass

If you truly love NBA basketball, the option that scores above all of the others is NBA League Pass. For the hardcore fan, lots of basketball can't compete when you want all of the games.

The NBA offers two plans. NBA Team Pass lets you pick one out of market team, so you can watch all of their games. Think of Team Pass like a Regional Sports Network for teams that aren't in your local region. If you are a Spurs fan living in Washington DC, you can watch every Spurs game with Team Pass, except when they play the Washington Wizards. NBA League Pass lets you choose from every game in the league at any time, as long as it isn't blacked out locally for you.

One of the easiest ways to subscribe to the NBA League Pass is on Amazon Prime Channels . Amazon handles the account and billing, so you won't need to create any new accounts or store your credit card somewhere new. You also won't need any new apps, because NBA League Pass would be available everywhere you have the Amazon Prime Video app. This option is especially appealing for Fire TV devices, which will have the best integrated experience. You can even get a one-week free trial from Oct. 22 - 29 if you sign up for NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Channels.

As outlined in the Live Streaming section above, the NBA League Pass options are also available to add on to Sling TV & YouTube TV, or you can get the NBA League or Team Pass directly from NBA.com. If you choose this option, you will need to use the NBA app on your supported devices to watch.

NBA League Pass on Prime Channels The Full Court Press



More NBA games then any other service.



Amazon Channels and the NBA offer a variety of plans to watch hundreds of out of market games. You can buy a single Team Pass for $18 a month, or $120 for the season. To see the most games possible, get the NBA League Pass for $29 a month, or $200 for the season.



View

NBA League Pass & Team Pass Straight from the League



NBA games straight from the NBA.



The NBA offers this massive subscription service direct from the league itself. You can buy a single Team Pass for $18 a month, or $120 for the season. To see the most games possible, get the NBA League Pass for $29 a month, or $200 for the season.



View

Watch the NBA using an over the air antenna

One of the easiest ways to watch a handful of NBA games after cutting the cord is using an antenna. You can hook up an over-the-air antenna to your TV or tuner, and turn on your local ABC station to get access to 18 nationally televised games for the season.

These games don't start until Christmas Day, but you can check the official schedule for the ABC games on the NBA stats page. These games tend to focus on the biggest teams and best matchups. You can visit the NBA Stats page to check out the NBA on ABC schedule

If you want to use your over-the-air antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you could consider buying an over-the-air streaming box. It will take whatever the antenna can pick up, and convert it to stream on your local network.

Watch the NBA in the Yahoo Sports App

If you tend to watch as a mobile first, or mobile-only NBA fan, you should give the Yahoo Sports app a try. Yahoo Sports can let you watch NBA games in the Yahoo Sports app on your smartphone or tablet only. You can watch up to 8 selected games for free using credits they give every user. You can also choose to subscribe to a mobile only version of the NBA League Pass for $100. Just remember that this subscription to NBA League Pass is different from all of the others, and it only works in the Yahoo Sports App.

Yahoo Sports App also has seven free previews throughout the season. These range from three to eight days long, so you can see a bunch of games even if you don't buy NBA League Pass through Yahoo Sports. Here is the Yahoo Sports NBA Free Preview schedule:

Oct. 16-23, Early Bird Free Preview

Dec. 14-20, Holiday Offer Free Preview

Jan. 14-20, Half Season Free Preview

Feb. 1-3, Free Preview

Feb. 24-25, Post All Star & Trade deadline Free Preview

March 14-16, Race to Playoffs Free Preview

April 5-7, Free Preview

