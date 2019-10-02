How to watch NHL Faceoff season-opening games in 2019 if you don't have cable

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

NHL Hockey is back, and ready to start the regular season in spectacular fashion. The league has partnered with NBCSN to turn opening night into an event, with a national doubleheader of top games they call NHL Faceoff. You don't need a two-year contract on a pricey bundle just to see these exciting matchups. Here is how to watch the NHL Faceoff season opening doubleheader if you don't have cable.

The NHL Faceoff doubleheader season opener schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. Eastrn, Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues, NBCSN

10:30 p.m. Eastern, San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, NBCSN

Stream the NHL Faceoff doubleheader games

The NHL is putting their best skate forward in this NHL Faceoff season opener. Game 1 is a matchup of the last two Stanley Cup Champions. The St. Louis Blues will hang their title banner in front of the home crowd, then host the 2018 champion Washington Capitals. The Blues managed to keep most of their 2019 championship team together, and their stars haven't been shy about having the goal of repeating as winners. The Capitals are a talented team in transition, and the decision between making a run and breaking up the team may come down to how they play early.

Game 2 of the NHL Faceoff doubleheader is a rematch from the Western Conference Playoffs last season. The Vegas Golden Knights had been in the Stanley Cup finals just one year prior against the Capitals, but they were bounced in the first round by San Jose. The Sharks made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, only to lose to the eventual champion Blues. San Jose will be a man down, as their forward Evander Kane will be suspended for the first three games of the year.

Watch as the entire NHL prepares to drop the puck on 2019-2020.

Now that you're ready to see these exciting hockey games, let's review all the ways you can watch without cable.

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $25 a month after your first month for $15

$25 a month after your first month for $15 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here .

NBC on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here . NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on Sling TV: Yes, with NBCSN on Sling Blue.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial

$45 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on Hulu - Yes, with NBCSN.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on Fubo TV: Yes, with NBCSN.

PlayStation Vue - Access Plan

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch PlayStation Vue on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers Local channels on PlayStation Vue: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on PlayStation Vue: Yes, with NBCSN.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $70 a month after a free trial

$70 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on AT&T TV Now: Yes with NBCSN on the Plus Plan.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on YouTube TV: Many games, including all the U.S. matches on NBC and NBCSN.

More on YouTube TV: