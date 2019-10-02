How to watch NHL Faceoff season-opening games in 2019 if you don't have cable
By Roy Delgado
Capitals vs. Blues and Sharks vs. Knights will start the new season with two thrillers
NHL Hockey is back, and ready to start the regular season in spectacular fashion. The league has partnered with NBCSN to turn opening night into an event, with a national doubleheader of top games they call NHL Faceoff. You don't need a two-year contract on a pricey bundle just to see these exciting matchups. Here is how to watch the NHL Faceoff season opening doubleheader if you don't have cable.
The NHL Faceoff doubleheader season opener schedule
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- 8 p.m. Eastrn, Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. Eastern, San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, NBCSN
Stream the NHL Faceoff doubleheader games
The NHL is putting their best skate forward in this NHL Faceoff season opener. Game 1 is a matchup of the last two Stanley Cup Champions. The St. Louis Blues will hang their title banner in front of the home crowd, then host the 2018 champion Washington Capitals. The Blues managed to keep most of their 2019 championship team together, and their stars haven't been shy about having the goal of repeating as winners. The Capitals are a talented team in transition, and the decision between making a run and breaking up the team may come down to how they play early.
Game 2 of the NHL Faceoff doubleheader is a rematch from the Western Conference Playoffs last season. The Vegas Golden Knights had been in the Stanley Cup finals just one year prior against the Capitals, but they were bounced in the first round by San Jose. The Sharks made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, only to lose to the eventual champion Blues. San Jose will be a man down, as their forward Evander Kane will be suspended for the first three games of the year.
Watch as the entire NHL prepares to drop the puck on 2019-2020.
Now that you're ready to see these exciting hockey games, let's review all the ways you can watch without cable.
Sling TV - Sling Blue
- The cost: $25 a month after your first month for $15
- Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more
- Local channels on Sling TV: NBC on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here .
- NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on Sling TV: Yes, with NBCSN on Sling Blue.
Sling Blue
Faceoff for less
Hockey's season opener streaming easy and for less
Sling cost less than the other major streaming services. It still provides some of the channels you want, including NBCSN on Sling Blue, giving you the NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader.
Hulu with Live TV
- The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial
- Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers
- Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .
- NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on Hulu - Yes, with NBCSN.
Hulu with Live TV
Perfect One Timer
Start hockey season with Hulu
Hulu gives you access to live TV and sports on top of a huge back catalog of shows. NBCSN is included, so you can stream the NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader games tonight.
Fubo TV
- The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial
- Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers
- Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .
- NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on Fubo TV: Yes, with NBCSN.
Fubo TV
Tilt the Ice
Fubo has sports for every season
Fubo TV has a choice of plans with 80+ base channels, 4K HDR sports streaming, and optional add-ons. NBCSN is on the roster, so you can stream the NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader opening night.
PlayStation Vue - Access Plan
- The cost: $50 a month after a free trial
- Watch PlayStation Vue on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers
- Local channels on PlayStation Vue: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .
- NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on PlayStation Vue: Yes, with NBCSN.
PlayStation Vue
A Solid Slapshot
Hockey's season opener and so much more.
PlayStation Vue offers so many popular channels across four plans. The base Access Plan includes NBCSN, so you can stream the NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader with Vue.
AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan
- The cost: $70 a month after a free trial
- Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers
- Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .
- NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on AT&T TV Now: Yes with NBCSN on the Plus Plan.
AT&T TV Now
Out of the Penalty Box
Now that's what I call…..streaming
AT&T TV Now has the most plan options available. The Plus Plan has what is needed to stream the NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on NBCSN, plus HBO too, but it costs more than the others.
YouTube TV
- The cost: $50 a month after a free trial
- Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android
- Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .
- NHL Faceoff Hockey doubleheader on YouTube TV: Many games, including all the U.S. matches on NBC and NBCSN.
