How to watch Notre Dame football if you don't have cable

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football has become a tradition for alum and fans coast to coast. The school has had a national TV deal for their football games for almost 30 years. So college football fans in cities and towns without a team to root for found it easy to become attached to the Fighting Irish. It also helps that the team has had legendary success over its history, with record numbers of national championships and award winners.

This week's Notre Dame football game against Stanford began the season without a set gametime or network, but both have been set now. The game will be played Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. on the Fox. Fox has deals in place to broadcast some Pac-12 games, and Stanford is in the Pac-12 conference so that's how the game ended up their. If you want to learn how to stream this game, read our guide on watching the Pac-12 Network if you don't have cable

Mon, Sept. 2: Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17

Sat, Sept. 14: Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14

Sat, Sept. 21: Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17

Sat, Sept. 28: Notre Dame 35, Virginia 20

Sat, Oct. 5: Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0

Sat, Oct. 12: Notre Dame 30, USC 27

Sat, Oct. 26: Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14

Sat, Nov. 2: Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20

Sat, Nov. 9: Notre Dame 38, Duke 7

Sat, Nov. 16: Notre Dame 52, Navy 20

Sat, Nov. 23: Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7

Sat, Nov. 30: 4 p.m., Notre Dame vs. Stanford, Fox

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are one of the most high profile teams in all of college football, so their games are featured primarily on the biggest channels. The team has a long term deal with NBC Sports, so the majority of their games are on NBC each year. This season, seven Notre Dame football games will be on NBC.

You can find some Notre Dame football games on other channels through the season. While Notre Dame football still play as an Independent team in the NCAA, they are partial members of the ACC, playing five games against ACC teams. Some Notre Dame games, including their opening game against Louisville, will air on ACC broadcast partners like ESPN. The same applies for games against other opponents like Georgia, who they will play on Sept. 21 on CBS as an SEC game.

Watch as Notre Dame football reflects on 2018, then gets pumped for 2019.

Check down through your options here, and review the season broadcast channel at the bottom so you have all you need to watch Notre Dame football in 2019.

Over-the-air Antenna

With an over-the-air antenna in your setup, you can catch the biggest weekly slots for college football on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox. This will give you all but one of the Notre Dame games as long as you have a good clear signal to your local NBC and CBS. However, you won't get the first game on ESPN, and if you're looking to watch more college football, you'll be missing out on over 20 channels carrying games.

Learn how to stream college football without cable

If you have an over-the-air streaming device , you can also watch these games streaming to all of your devices on your local network.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial

$45 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Notre Dame Football on Hulu - Yes, Hulu has NBC, CBS, and ESPN, so you can watch every Notre Dame football game broadcast scheduled so far.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

Hulu with Live TV Plans and Pricing

What's new on Hulu this month

Hulu with Live TV Stream it



All the Irish football you want



Hulu doesn't just have a huge back catalog of shows — it also has live TV. And that includes your local channels as well as the new ACC Network.



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange + Blue

The cost: $40 a month after your first month for $25

$40 a month after your first month for $25 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here . Notre Dame Football on Sling TV: Some, because Sling TV has NBC and ESPN if you subscribe to Orange + Blue. But they don't stream CBS live, so you'll miss that game. If you have an antenna & good local NBC signal, Sling Orange for $15 the first month can be a good option for the ESPN game.

More on Sling TV:

Sling TV plans and pricing

How to subscribe to Sling TV

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Notre Dame Football on Fubo TV: Most, as Fubo TV has NBC and CBS to cover all but one Notre Dame football game. You will not get the week one game.

More on Fubo TV:

Fubo TV plans and pricing

See all Fubo TV channels

Fubo TV Sports in 4K!



A big mix of content — and ultra-high-def sports!



Fubo TV has a mix of live channels that should be able to compete against pretty much any other service. And it's one of the few ways to watch sports in 4K in the United States.



View

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Notre Dame Football on AT&T TV Now: Complete coverage, including NBC, CBS, and ESPN.

More on AT&T TV Now:

AT&T TV Now plans and pricing

How to sign up for AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now Full-Field Coverage



Complete now that it offers the ACC Network



AT&T TV Now (the new name of DirecTV Now) has probably the deepest channel lineup, plus regional sports. But you'll need the $70 "Max" plan for the RSN — and the newly added ACC Network.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Notre Dame Football on YouTube TV: Yes, everything needed with NBC, CBS, and ESPN.

More on YouTube TV:

YouTube TV Google's greatest



It's easy, and it has football



YouTube TV is one of the more simple streaming services, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including your locals.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

You can also stream the NBC broadcasts of Notre Dame football games in the NBC Sports app . The NBC Sports app is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads and Fire Tablets as well as on your TV using Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku.

How to watch ACC college football games online

How to watch Big Ten college football games online

How to watch Big 12 college football games online

How to watch Pac-12 college football games online

How to watch SEC college football games online

