How to watch Pac-12 college football and Pac-12 Network in 2019 if you don't have cable

The Pac-12 is one of the Power Five conferences, along with the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC. The Power Five conferences are typically the best in NCAA football, and regularly qualify for the playoffs. The 2016 Washington Huskies are the most recent national title contender from the Pac-12, and the 2015 Oregon Ducks made it to the Playoff Finals.

Pac-12 teams you can watch online

The Pac-12 is a conference that has stayed true to its region. With four teams historic teams from California, plus two teams each from Washington, Oregon and Arizona, this is a conference filled with in-state rivalries. Here are all the teams that play football in the Pac-12:

North Division

California

Stanford

Washington

Washington State

Oregon

Oregon State

South Division

Arizona State

Colorado

USC

Utah

Arizona

UCLA

This week is the Pac-12 Conference Championship game. Oregon won the Pac-12 North Division, and they will play against Utah, who were the winners of the Pac-12 South Division. The game is being held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, so neither team will have a true home field advantage. Oregon historically travels well, but Utah may be playing for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. If Georgia loses to LSU, a spot should open up for them. All Utah can do on Friday is try to win convincingly, and then watch the results roll in on Saturday.

Pac-12 Conference Championship Week

All times shown are Eastern

Friday, December 6

8 p.m., (13) Oregon vs. (5) Utah, ABC

Stream all of the 2019 College Football Conference Championship games

The Pac-12 has five football teams ranked in the preseason AP poll, including Oregon, Washington, Utah, Washington State and Stanford. Throw in other big name schools like UCLA, USC and Cal, and the conference schedule is filled with must-see games.

The Pac-12 has broadcast agreements for their college football games to air on Fox, FS1, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and CBS Sports Network. Some out of conference games may also appear on other networks, but most of them should be on these networks. If you want to watch Pac-12 football, you need to have as many as possible.

The Pac-12 has a network of channels all their own. The Pac-12 Network has both a national channel dedicated to the entire conference, and six regional channels spread across their geographic footprint. The network is owned entirely by the conference itself. Streaming access to the Pac-12 Network is a bit limited, with regional access on one streamer, but it is available nationwide on one live TV streaming service.

Here's a rundown of live TV streaming options for watching Pac-12 college football.

Sling TV - Sling Orange + Blue

The cost: $40 a month after your first month for $25

$40 a month after your first month for $25 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here . Pac-12 Football on Sling TV: Mostly, because Sling has ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, and FS1. It only lacks CBSSN, so there will be a few Pac-12 games missing.

Mostly, because Sling has ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, and FS1. It only lacks CBSSN, so there will be a few Pac-12 games missing. Pac-12 Network on Sling TV - Yes, available as part of a Sports Extra add on for $10 more per month

Sling TV has a lot to offer for CordCutters, including Pac-12 football fans. The service has a wide variety of options, and still has one of the lowest base prices among live streaming services. It lacks live ABC and the Pac-12 Network, but you'll still see a bunch of Pac-12 games.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial

$45 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Pac-12 Football on Hulu - Yes, Hulu has everything you need for most Pac-12 football games. It only lacks the Pac-12 Network games.

- Yes, Hulu has everything you need for most Pac-12 football games. It only lacks the Pac-12 Network games. Pac-12 Network on Hulu - No

Hulu and Hulu with Live TV very quickly have become a must-try service. There's the full catalog of shows and original content like The Handmaid's Tale , and you'll also get a full slate of sports and local channels, too.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Pac-12 Football on Fubo TV: Some, with Fox, FS1, and CBSSN on Fubo TV. However, it won't have ABC or any ESPN networks.

Some, with Fox, FS1, and CBSSN on Fubo TV. However, it won't have ABC or any ESPN networks. Pac-12 Network on Fubo TV - Yes, the nationwide Pac-12 Network is part of Fubo TV. Also, you can add the regional Pac-12 networks with the Sports Plus pack for $9 a month.

Fubo TV began as a sports-focused live streaming TV service, and while it has branched out it maintains a strong sports presence. It doesn't offer ESPN networks, but Fubo is the only streaming TV service to offer live events, including college football, in 4K .

AT&T TV Now - Max Plan

The cost: $70 a month after a free trial

$70 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Pac-12 Football on AT&T TV Now: Lots of coverage, including ABC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and FS2.

Lots of coverage, including ABC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and FS2. Pac-12 Network on AT&T TV Now - No.

AT&T TV Now is the new name for DirecTV Now. The service includes HBO content in the base prices. Choose the Max Plan to get all the channels you need to watch tons of Pac-12 football action.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Pac-12 Football on YouTube TV: Almost complete coverage, including ABC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and FS2.

Almost complete coverage, including ABC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and FS2. Pac-12 Network on YouTube TV: - No.

YouTube TV excels by keeping things simple. Live streaming channels come in just one plan from YouTube TV. This includes almost every channel needed to watch Pac-12 football action, including local channels in every market with YouTube TV.

Saturday can be a busy day for errands and kids activities, even for hardcore college football fans. You can stay up to the minute on all your favorite Pac-12 football action wherever you go with SiriusXM . The service has live play by play coverage of Pac-12 football games all season long.

Sirius XM has a dedicated Pac-12 Radio channel, with coverage of Pac-12 games along with Pac-12 talk and analysis. It is available in your vehicle, or streaming to your mobile devices on channel SXM 373. Pac-12 Play-by-Play starts on channel SXM 197.

