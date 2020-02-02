How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Roku in 2020

Source: Roku (Image credit: Roku)

Update: The NFL channel on Roku will stream Super Bowl LIV for free. Details below .

Second Update: Fox and Roku have a deal for Fox Sports to return in time for Super Bowl LIV. Details below .

Streaming and sports are like tag team partners. When they get together, you know something special can happen especially in the biggest events. The NFL has made their playoffs available for more people to stream year after year. Still it only matters if you can watch the biggest game on the devices you love. Here's how to make sure you can watch Super Bowl LIV on Roku. It isn't going to be as easy as originally planned.

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and all of the Super Bowl 2020 events will be broadcast on Fox.

Roku owners have been on a roller coaster this week, as their ability to watch the Super Bowl online looked grim. At first everyone expected that watching the Super Bowl on Roku would be easy, and you would just need the FoxSports app. Then news broke that Roku removed the Fox Sports channel , along with other stand-alone Fox apps from their Channel Store.

After a few days of users scrambling for other options, Roku announced on their website that the Fox apps will remain on the Roku Channel Store . Roku owners can once again watch Super Bowl LIV online using Fox Sports, including in 4K HDR.

Watch Super Bowl LIV online on Roku with a Live Streaming Service

Another option for Roku users who want to watch Super Bowl LIV online is try out a Live TV Streaming Service. Many of these services offer free trials too, so the Super Bowl might be the perfect time to try one out. Let's take a look at these options, which include Fox stations.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Super Bowl LIV on Hulu: Yes, with your local Fox station.

Hulu combines a huge back catalog of shows with a large selection of live TV channels. They can include local Fox station, so you won't need to miss a moment of Super Bowl LIV.



Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on Fubo TV: Yes, as Fubo has Fox locals available.

Fubo TV has had a sports focus since the very beginning. While they have expanded their focus, the service is still a great way to stream sports, including Super Bowl 2020.



Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . Super Bowl LIV on Sling TV: Yes, with local Fox stations.

Sling is the most economical of the major streaming services. You can stream Super Bowl LIV and tons more with Sling TV.



YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on YouTube TV: Yes, with your local Fox station.

YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including Fox for watching the Super Bowl LIV.



Watch Super Bowl LIV on Roku with Fox Sports app

Now that Roku and Fox have reached an agreement, you can again plan to use the Fox Sports channel to watch the Super Bowl online. To get the Fox Sports Channel for Roku, you can hit up the channel store your Roku. Just search for "Fox Sports".

If you'd prefer, you can sign into your Roku account on the web and load the Fox Sports channel remotely. Click here to get that started , and it'll automatically install itself on your Roku device. Cool, huh?

Once you open the app on your Roku, finding the Super Bowl will be easy. In fact, on Super Bowl Sunday it will be the first thing you see. The Fox Sports app lists upcoming events up to 7 days in advance. If you don't see Super Bowl LIV on the top of the main page, try these easy steps.

Scroll down with your remote to find the "By Sport" section. Find the "NFL" in the By Sport section. Click to open the *"NFL" section. The Super Bowl will be the first option you see.

If you need to login with your Fox Sports profile, or use your Live TV Provider Sign In, try the following steps.

Click up on the main page until you reach the Navigation bar. Tap to the right on your remote to select the Settings screen. Click down on your remote and find the Profile or TV Provider Sign in options. Follow the prompts to sign in.

Also, if you have a 4K display, you can watch Super Bowl LIV in 4K on a compatible Roku. That includes the Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Ultra 4K and 4K Smart TVs with Roku built in.

Watch Super Bowl LIV on Roku with NFL app

Roku owners will be excited to know that the NFL has called an audible for the big game this weekend. A league representative confirmed to Jared Newman of Fast Company that Super Bowl LIV will stream for free in the NFL channel on Roku.

Users can install the NFL channel for Roku right now to make sure they are ready. Be aware that the NFL channel will not be offering the 4K HDR feed that Fox Sports will have on Sunday. However, people with Roku devices can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they don't need to buy a new device, or cancel their Super Bowl party and head off to a bar.

Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl LIV

In addition to offering you tons of privacy features, a VPN can help you view shows that may not be available locally in your area. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. If you are a subscriber to a live TV streaming service, and looking to stream the game even though work is taking you out of the country on Super Bowl Sunday, a VPN might be just the answer you need.

A VPN, or "Virtual Private Network" sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers and back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one from a subscription service that, for a few bucks a month, will tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. There are a bunch of great options out there, but our favorite is Express VPN. It's easy to use, affordable, reliable, and well-rated.