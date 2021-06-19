Inoue vs. Dasmarinas live stream: How to watch world championship boxing online from anywhere

Inoue vs. Dasmarinas brings two of the best Top Rank boxers from Asia out to the desert of Las Vegas to crack, so boxing fans will want to know how to watch the Inoue vs. Dasmarinas livestream. This fight night has two title fights, with “The Monster” defending his title against an unknown opponent making his U.S. boxing debut. It also has the WBO women’s super featherweight champion making her first title defense.

You can see these exciting fights as part of a full fight card with Inoue vs. Dasmarinas available to watch on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) , or as part of the Disney Bundle as well as on ESPN in the U.S. and NOW TV Sky Sports Pass in the U.K.

When is Inoue vs. Dasmarinas live stream?

Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas championship boxing event is broadcasting on Saturday, June 19 from the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas. This boxing event night starts with the Prelims at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN+. Then the Main Card will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Inoue vs. Dasmarinas will be available in the U.S. on ESPN+ and ESPN. The sports streaming service will have the entire event including the Prelims and the Main Card.

Inoue vs. Dasmarinas will be available in the U.K. on Sky Sports and streaming live on Now TV with a Sky Sports Pass. Coverage is for the Main Card and will begin at 3 a.m. British time.

How to watch Inoue vs. Dasmarinas live stream in the U.S.

You can watch the entire Inoue vs. Dasmarinas event on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the whole fight card starting at 7:30 p.m. and running all the way to the Inoue vs. Dasmarinas main event. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports.

You can also get Inoue vs. Dasmarinas and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

You can also watch the Inoue vs. Dasmarinas event in the United States on ESPN. This fight is available wherever you can stream the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

You can access ESPN online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Fubo TV recently added ESPN and ESPN2 to their package that already has tons of other popular channels. (See all Fubo TV channels .) Sling TV’s Orange Plan has ESPN streaming online with Top Rank Boxing for only $10 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get Fox and FS1 for more boxing from the PBC promotion. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ESPN, so Hulu with Live TV has all you need to see Stevenson vs. Nakathila live stream main event. Hulu also has a wide variety of other live sports channels for other boxing, UFC, or major league sports. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .)

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every fight, game, or other competition. It includes ESPN so YouTube TV is all set for Inoue vs. Dasmarinas. For $65, the service also has Fox and FS1 to give boxing fans fights from the PBC in addition to Top Rank Boxing. (See all YouTube TV channels .) Meanwhile AT&T TV has a plan that can get all the sports channels you could want, but it will cost you $110 a month.

Inoue vs. Dasmarinas — The Main Event Preview

INOUE VS. DASMARINAS SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 7:30 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 10 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN The full event fight card • Naoya Inoue (20-0) vs. Michael Dasmarinas (30-2-1) • Mikaela Mayer (14-0) vs. Erica Farias (26-4) Prelims • Adam Lopez vs. Isaac Dogboe • Lindolfo Delgado vs. Salvador Briceno • Eric Puente vs. Jose Antonio Meza • Omar Rosario vs. J.J. Mariano

As Inoue progressed through the bantamweight Super Series, he added title belts in multiple rounds of the tournament. He began as the WBA regular champion, and won the IBF and The Ring titles against Emmanuel Rodriguez in a semi-final fight. Then he was involved in an instant classic fight that won several Fight of the Year awards in 2019 against Nonito Donaire. The fight was an epic battle, with two boxers at the top of their games going back and forth the full twelve rounds of all action. In the end, Inoue earned the win and took Donaire’s WBA Super championship. What’s next for “The Monster” after this fight isn’t clear, but with Donaire now the WBC champion, another unification rematch would be very appealing to fans around the world.

Michael “Hot ‘N Spicy” Dasmarinas (30-2-1) is the mandatory challenger for Inoue, and the few people who know of his career see that he is coming in hot. He is 12-0-1 in his last thirteen fights, and his last loss was in 2014. But Dasmarinas has never faced a challenge like the one before him tonight. He’s only fought outside of his home country of The Phillipines a handful of times, with quick trips to South Africa, Japan, China and Singapore. Several of the fighters he beat on his winning streak had losing records when they faced Dasmarinas. Stranger things have happened in this sport, but it’s hard to say why “Hot ‘N Spicy” belongs in the ring with Inoue.

Where can I watch Inoue vs. Dasmarinas in the U.K.?

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans will be glad to have a way to watch Inoue vs. Dasmarinas broadcast in the U.K. on Sky Sports. If you don’t have a pay TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass to watch games live stream online. To watch Inoue vs. Dasmarinas online in the U.K., you can get either a Sky Sports 1-Day Pass for £10 for a day or a Sky Sports monthly pass that includes a NOW TV Boost from £34 a month.

The Now TV Sky Sports Pass is available without a contract. Sky Sports Pass with NOW TV is available on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, EE TV, YouView, Smart TVs from Samsung and LG, iOS, Android and web browsers. Best of all you can use the Now TV app to watch the Inoue vs. Dasmarinas fight live this Saturday night.

How to watch Inoue vs. Dasmarinas live stream

The Inoue vs. Dasmarinas live stream will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for watching this event using ESPN+ as you would watching the ESPN channel with a Live TV streaming login.

How much will Inoue vs. Dasmarinas live stream cost?

The Inoue vs. Dasmarinas boxing event is on ESPN+, which costs $6 a month or $60 for a one year subscription in the U.S. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of Top Rank Boxing. Sign up for ESPN+ today, either by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle, and you can see this championship fight on June 19 with Inoue vs. Dasmarinas.

ESPN is available to live streaming the five largest live TV streaming services. They are available at a variety of prices, and you can even see it as part of a free trial of Fubo TV.

In the U.K., the Inoue vs. Dasmarinas boxing event is on Sky Sports and available online with the Now TV with Sky Sports pass for £10 for a day or £34 for a month.