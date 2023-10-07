Jaguars vs Bills live stream — watch NFL London 2023 game online

Josh Allen-ception was all anybody that got to watch Jaguars vs Bills could talk about the last time the fixture was played, as the then-little-known Jacksonville linebacker made an interception, a sack and a fumble recovery to down his superstar namesake, the Buffalo quarterback. Their meeting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday is the Jags' second London game in a row, and they may need jetlag to take its toll on the high-flying Bills.

Jaguars vs Bills is airing for FREE in the UK, on the ITVX streaming service, and in Australia on 7Plus. But don't worry if you're abroad while the game is on, because you can watch NFL 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The results born out of the fledgling alliance between Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence last season were so promising that Jacksonville entered the new campaign with greater fanfare than mighty Buffalo. It may only be Week 5, but that optimism is beginning to look a little silly.

The Jags offense just hasn't been able to get going so far, though they finally managed a first-half touchdown in their 23–7 victory over the Falcons that ended a run of two straight defeats. Lawrence looked solid if not spectacular, and the team was once again reliant on its defence, which kept the Jaguars in it early doors.

After a sluggish start, the Bills are looking like the real deal again. Last weekend they dominated the Dolphins, who were up to that point the hottest team in the NFL, with Allen posting one rushing touchdown and four passing touchdowns, three of which were brought home by his top target Stefon Diggs.

It was the Bills' pass rush that really swung the game in their favour, however, and the potential return of future Hall of Famer Von Miller – who's never played in London before – would add another weapon of mass destruction to an already formidable arsenal.

If you're a keen NFL fan, you'll want to know how to watch Jaguars vs Bills. We've got all the information on that below, including how you can tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Jaguars vs Bills in the UK for free

In the UK, the Jaguars vs Bills is airing exclusively on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2.15 pm BST on Sunday afternoon ahead of the 2.30 pm kick-off. If you won't be watching on a TV, you can live stream ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX, if you need a bit more guidance. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Jaguars vs Bills in the US

In the US, the Jaguars vs Bills will be shown live on NFL Network, with kick-off set for 9.30 am ET / 6.30 am PT on Sunday morning.

If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you don't, it's worth noting that NFL Network very rarely shows live NFL games.

NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and ABC are instead the main TV channels you need to watch the 2023-24 NFL season unfold, and they're all available through the live TV streaming services Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Sling TV has all of the channels except CBS.

Each of the services listed above also includes NFL Network.

Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the Jaguars vs Bills action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Jaguars vs Bills in Australia for free

In Australia, free-to-air channel 7Mate and its streaming service 7Plus are showing the Jaguars vs Bills. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 12.30pm AEDT in the small hours of Monday morning.

7Mate and 7Plus are free to watch Down Under. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Jaguars vs Bills from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a major broadcaster is streaming the NFL.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the game. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the NFL even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time is the Jags vs Bills kick-off?

Kick-off for the Jaguars vs Bills is at 9.30 am ET / 6.30 am PT / 2.30 pm UK / 12.30 am AEDT on Sunday 8th October (Monday 9th Oct for viewers in Australia).