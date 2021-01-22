UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor 2 live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

UFC 257 is kicking off what fans hope will be a superb year of top MMA action, so everyone wants to learn how to watch Poirier vs. McGregor 2 live stream online. This UFC Pay-Per-View event is sure to be action packed from top to bottom, but everyone is focused on the Lightweight battle that tops it off.

In the Main Event, two top Lightweight contenders face off in what could be a title eliminator. The current champ has retired, but the UFC is hoping “The Eagle” will reconsider. Now “The Notorious” is back as a top fighter and top Pay-Per-View superstar draw. His 2020 fight was one of the best selling events of the year, and now he hopes to polish off “The Diamond” in his quest to regain a title.

The winner will have Next against either another top contender, or King Khabib himself. You can stream it all as they box and brawl Saturday Night with UFC 257 Pay-Per-View featuring Poirier vs. McGregor 2 in the ESPN app.

When is UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor 2?

UFC 257 will be broadcast live on Saturday, January 23, from the UFC Fight Island, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

UFC 257 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6:30 p.m., airing on ESPN+. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m., with four fights on ESPN and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Poirier vs. McGregor 2.

In the U.K., UFC 257 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor 2

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor 2 on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 257 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor 2 is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 257 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 257 Prelims will be on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Lightweight hopefuls, when Arman Tsarukyan (15-2) faces off with Nasrat Haqparast (12-3).

The UFC 257 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 you get access to the best sports action on ESPN+, the best family fun on Disney+, and the best TV hits and originals on Hulu.

You can get the UFC 257 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2.

Hulu with Live TV offers a nice free trial, and has the ESPN channels along with a few other sports-focused channels. You can also watch the UFC 257 Prelims on YouTube TV, and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports too because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels.

UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor 2 — The Main Event Preview

UFC 257 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor • Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler • Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood • Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar • Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas Prelims • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast • Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior • Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann • Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio Early Prelims • Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov • Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev • Amir Albazi vs. Zhalfas Zhumagulov

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (26-6) is the second ranked contender in the lightweight division, and right now that division is wide open. There are a ton of great fighters vying for the title, even if it isn’t clear if it is up for grabs just yet. UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who beat Poirier in 2019, announced his retirement last October, but the promotion has kept him in the title spot in the hopes that he’ll return.

Poirier had been on an otherwise successful tear the last three plus years, notching wins over huge names in the sport like Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker. But he took a loss in his first fight with McGregor back in 2014. If Poirier wants to be the best, he has to beat the best first. It that might not mean fighting Khabib, it surely means he needs to find a way to take out Conor.

Conor “Notorious” McGregor (22-4) is perhaps the biggest name in all MMA, and now if the champion Khabib is really retiring he has a chance to reassert his dominance. McGregor is the fourth ranked contender in the UFC Lightweight division, even with just one fight since October of 2018. McGregor is immensely talented, with a big left hand, aggressive swagger style and deep stamina.

McGregor has become known as much for his controversies and activities outside of MMA as for his abilities inside the octagon. He is owner of a successful distillery called Proper No. Twelve, and their name is all over MMA and boxing promotions. McGregor has also been arrested multiple times, most recently for an assault in Dublin, Ireland last summer. In his one recent fight, Conor cracked “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone in the head for a TKO in under a minute. McGregor may not be as active, but he clearly has the talent and power to compete at the highest level.

How to watch UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor 2 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor 2 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor 2 starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

How to watch UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor 2 on your devices