Vettori vs. Holland live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 23 from anywhere

Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland live stream is an exciting battle between two top ten middleweights, and MMA fans are pumped to learn how to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 23 online tonight. Vettori has a four fight win streak that includes his best ever win over another top ten middleweight fighter. He will face the “Trailblazer”, who is fighting on just a three week turnaround after his last fight.

You can see these marvelous middleweights brawl in Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland in UFC Fight Night Vegas 22 on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) , as part of the Disney Bundle, or on ABC and ESPN.

When is UFC Fight Night Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland?

UFC Fight Night Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland is broadcasting on Saturday, April 10 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card is available with the Prelims on ESPN+ and ESPN starting at Noon Eastern time and the Main Card on ESPN+ and ABC beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at 8 p.m. British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Vettori and Holland. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get Vettori vs. Holland and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

You can also see UFC Fight Night Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland on ABC and ESPN on all of the largest live TV streaming services. This UFC Fight Night begins with the Prelims on ESPN at Noon, then switches to ABC at 3 p.m. for the Main Card. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. Fubo also has ABC is many local markets (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price, but you'll need an antenna to see ABC for the main card. (See all Sling TV channels.)

Hulu with Live TV offer a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch this UFC event on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels.) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC Fight Night Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims Noon, ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card 3 p.m., ESPN+ and ABC The full event fight card • Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland • Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff • Kyle Daukaus vs. Aliaskhab Khizriev • Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez • Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern • Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez Prelims • Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki • Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot • Norma Dumont vs. Erin Blanchfield • John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes • Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho • Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore • Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin • Da Un Jung vs. William Knight • Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Marvin Vettori (16-4-1) is the sixth ranked contender in the middleweight division, and he’s been steadily climbing up the rankings with hopes of an eventual rematch with the current champ. In April of 2018, Vettori faced rising star Israel Adesanya. It was only Adesanya’s third fight in the promotion, and Vettori gave him one of the best challenges Israel had so far. Still Adesanya won by split decision and went on to become the middleweight champion. But Vettori has to believe he can do just a little more than he did last time if only he can earn back the chance.

Vettori has won four straight fights since then. His last win was his best so far, earning a unanimous decision of another top ten middleweight — Jack Hermansson. There are a lot of top fighters above him, but a quality win over Holland would make a statement that Vettori is ready to be a player.

Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland (21-5) is the tenth ranked middleweight contender, and he’s fighting again just three weeks after his last bout. He was riding a five fight win streak into his matchup against Derek Brunson. Brunson may have won a clear unanimous decision, but Holland showed toughness. Now he’s showing determination by fighting Vettori on such short notice.

Holland is bringing a versatility in styles to this fight, with expertise in both Jui-Jitsu and Kung Fu. He has knockout power, but also shown he can strike in bunches when he sees an opening. He’s also scored victories with takedowns and grappling. You know he won’t want to see this fight go to the cards, so expect Holland to try to finish off Vettori if he can catch him slipping.

Where can I watch Vettori vs. Holland in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 23 Vettori vs. Holland live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Vettori vs. Holland begins at 5 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at 8 p.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland live stream

UFC Fight Night Vegas 23: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2 on April 24.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Night Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland live stream cost?