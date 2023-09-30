How to watch St Helens vs Warrington: live stream the Super League play-offs game online and on TV for free

A season of toil and graft has come down to this: St Helens vs Warrington in the Super League play-off Eliminator 2 today. It's a winner-take-all, with the loser knowing its season is over for another year and the victor progressing to next week's semi-finals. You cannot miss this game.

It looks like being a wet one in St Helens for this, which could make handling difficult for today's game.

Rugby league fans in the U.K. can watch today's free-to-air St Helens vs Warrington live stream via Channel 4. In the U.S. it's on Fox Soccer, which is available via Sling and Fubo, while Kayo Sports has the rights in Australia. Read on for all the info on how to watch all the action live from wherever you are, with a VPN.

Chasing a fifth successive Super League title, St Helens may count itself a little unfortunate at having to feature at the Eliminator stage of the play-offs. The defending champions finished level on 40 points with Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons after going on a nine-game winning run to end the regular season – including an 18-6 defeat of today's opponents Warrington – but missed out on direct qualification for next week's semi-finals on points difference. They finished 12 points ahead of Warrington, but coach Paul Wellens knows his side must just keep on pounding the turf, led by exemplary hooker James Roby who makes his emotional final home game for Saints as the 37-year-old retires at the end of the season.

Warrington, meanwhile, just snuck into the play-offs with a 20-8 final day victory over Huddersfield Giants. It's been something of an up-and-down season for the Wolves under interim coach Gary Chambers, who replaced Daryl Powell in July but has managed to steady the ship to reach this season's minimum requirement. Captain Stefan Ratchford is the Super League's top points scorer and goalscorer this season – with their talismanic skipper in the side, anything's possible against the current world champions. Being underdogs is just how Warrington likes it.

Keep reading to find out how to live stream St Helens vs Warrington today from wherever you are, even if you're traveling abroad right now.

How to watch St Helens vs Warrington in the U.K.

Rugby league fans wanting to watch St Helens vs Warrington in the U.K. are in for a treat as you have two ways, including a free option, to watch all the Super League play-off action unfold.

First, you can watch on Channel 4 and the free-to-air broadcaster's streaming site. This means you can watch every single kick, pass and tackle without needing a streaming service subscription.

The St Helens vs Warrington is also with a Sky TV subscription. Specifically, you need access to Sky Sports Arena, which will set you back £18 a month, or you can get multiple Sky TV channels for £25.

The NOW streaming service is also going to carry Ryder Cup action, which will run you either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership. Kick-off is at 12.45 pm U.K..

Channel 4 is free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch St Helens vs Warrington in the U.S.

For rugby league fans in the U.S., Fox Soccer will be showing the St Helens vs Warrington live stream.

If your cable subscription includes Fox channels then you're sorted, but if not you can use live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV (on its Blue plan), Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, all of which have your Fox needs sorted.

Kick-off will be a relatively early start of 7.45 am ET and 4.45 am PT.

Traveling away from the U.S. right now? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch St Helens vs Warrington in Australia

Airing the St Helens vs Warrington live stream from the Super League play-offs online in Australia is Fox's streaming platform Kayo Sports. This gives you access to Fox Sports and loads of channels for live sports.

Kayo Sports costs $25 per month for its cheapest channel, though paying $5 more for Basic or $10 extra for Premium will get you more concurrent streams and higher-quality video.

Kick-off is at 9.45 pm AEST Down Under.

If you're not in Australia right now, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch St Helens vs Warrington from anywhere

If none of these options are available to you or you are away from home and your usual way of watching the event, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Super League 2023 play-offs even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!