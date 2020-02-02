How to watch the Super Bowl LIV on Hulu in 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Super Bowl 2020 has finally arrived, and it's sure to be the biggest live sports event of the entire year. And now that you mention it, Hulu has live sports, and the company has been working overtime this last year to remind everyone. So if you have Hulu, or you are thinking about signing up, you'll want to know if you can watch Super Bowl LIV on Hulu .

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and all of the Super Bowl 2020 events will be broadcast on Fox.

Get everything you need to watch the Super Bowl online & without cable

If you want to watch the Super Bowl on Hulu, you will need to have Hulu with Live TV. Live broadcasts like the Super Bowl aren't available on Hulu's On-Demand plans. You should also check your local channels on Hulu to make sure your local Fox channel is included.

Once you are signed up for Hulu + Live TV, all that is left for you to do is flip to your local Fox to watch Super Bowl LIV. Install the Hulu app on your favorite mobile or streaming device. Hulu allows you to browse channels in your Live TV guide up to two weeks in advance. Visit the guide today, and look for your local Fox station. You can even add the Super Bowl to My Stuff.

Now you're all set to see if Patrick Mahomes can score enough points against Richard Sherman and that rough 49ers defense.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Super Bowl LIV on Hulu: Yes, with your local Fox station.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

Hulu Plans and Pricing

What's new on Hulu this month

Hulu with Live TV Hit the deep pass



Stream the Super Bowl with confidence on Hulu.



Hulu combines a huge back catalog of shows with a large selection of live TV channels. They can include local Fox station, so you won't need to miss a moment of Super Bowl LIV.



View

Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl LIV

In addition to offering you tons of privacy features, a VPN can help you view shows that may not be available locally in your area. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. If you are a subscriber to a live TV streaming service, and looking to stream the game even though work is taking you out of the country on Super Bowl Sunday, a VPN might be just the answer you need.

A VPN, or "Virtual Private Network" sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers and back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one from a subscription service that, for a few bucks a month, will tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. There are a bunch of great options out there, but our favorite is Express VPN. It's easy to use, affordable, reliable, and well-rated.