2024 blockbuster movie now streaming on Netflix has 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes

"Bad boys, bad boys. Watcha gonna do when they come for you?" Watch em, obviously. Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth movie in the action franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is finally available to stream on Netflix in the US as of Tuesday, October 8.

In this latest movie, Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence) are back on the case as a mysterious new enemy frames their late captain and them for corruption, putting them on the run and forced to clear their names.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die was one of 2024's big summer blockbuster movies and lived up to that description, as fans showed their love for the movie at the box office — as of publication the movie is the ninth highest-grossing 2024 new movie with $193.5 million in the US — and by giving it a 97% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes , which earned it the site's new "Verified Hot" designation. Critics were a little less enthusiastic, though the movie is still "Fresh" with a score of 65%; even though our WTW Bad Boys: Ride or Die review wasn't as positive, it says how it's hard not to get caught up in the movie if you watch it with a good group.

That's easier to do now than ever, as any US Netflix subscriber can stream the movie (for those outside the US, like in the UK, the movie is only available to stream on-demand).

This is the latest 2024 movie to hit Netflix. Others include the likes of Wicked Little Letters, Miller's Girl, Tarot, Land of Bad and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire that were released in movie theaters, but it also includes Netflix originals like Hit Man, Shirley, Rebel Ridge, His Three Daughters and Will & Harper.

Right now, you can almost watch the entire Bad Boys franchise on Netflix. Bad Boys, Bad Boys II and Bad Boys: Ride or Die are all streaming on Netflix. The only one missing is Bad Boys for Life, the third movie that came out in 2020; right now that is streaming on Hulu or is available to watch via digital on-demand.

If you need any final convincing to watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die, check out the trailer right here: