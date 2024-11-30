New true crime special A Murder in the Pines premieres tonight on ID

A young mother vanishes in the woodlands of Portland, Oregon, sparking a frantic wiretap investigation and bringing forth a host of disturbing revelations in A Murder in the Pines, the new true crime special premiering tonight on ID.

Airing on Saturday, November 30 at 10pm Eastern Time on Investigation Discovery, A Murder in the Pines delves into the details of the mysterious crime and the challenges faced by law enforcement tasked in solving it. The hourlong episode will include interviews with witnesses, experts, and police about how they navigated confidential informants and sinister secrets to figure out exactly what happened to the missing mom.

To tune into tonight's airing of the captivating crime thriller A Murder in the Pines 10pm ET (the crime doc will also repeat at 1am on the channel), you're going to need access to Investigation Discovery. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options, so you don't miss one engrossing moment. Some of your options include subscriptions to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

And there is plenty more true crime goodness where that is concerned over on the ID network. This month, Investigation Discovery premiered three brand-new series: Before They Kill Again, which chronicles the work of police officers toiling to apprehend dangerous criminals and predict their next move before it is made; Feuds Turned Fatal, which recounts friendships that have become marred by revenge and retaliation, resulting in feuds that lead to murder; and Operation Undercover, “an adrenaline-fueled new series that takes viewers inside real-life, discreet operations run by police to keep communities across the country safe.”

As well as through Investigation Discovery directly, all three of those chilling fall titles are available to stream on Max. A festive holiday season, indeed!