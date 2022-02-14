All the movie, TV show trailers that aired during Super Bowl LVI

Whether you enjoyed watching the actual football game that made up a majority of Super Bowl LVI or not, with the movie and TV show trailers that were shown throughout the game there's a good chance something caught your eye and is being added to your must-watch list.

But, if you weren't among the audience for the big game or you were getting another serving of nachos and missed something, we've compiled all of the new trailers for you right here.

Take a look...

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' trailer

The multiverse has been the big idea looming over recent Marvel movies and TV series, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will provide the most in-depth look yet by all accounts. The Super Bowl trailer for the new Marvel movie previews an interesting dynamic with Wanda, some trippy action sequences and... Patrick Stewart (or what sounds like him)? Give the new trailer a look right here.

'Jurassic World: Dominion' trailer

Jurassic World: Dominion released its first trailer prior to Super Bowl LVI, but fans who may not have caught it got their own abbreviated look during the big game. The trailer is essentially a trimmed-down version of the one release prior to Sunday, with dinosaurs running through the snow, a baby velociraptor and original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reunited.

'Law & Order' trailer

The original Law & Order is set to return after 11 years away on Feb. 24, and NBC did not miss an opportunity during its broadcast of the Super Bowl to remind viewers of that fact. There were multiple promos for Law & Order, but the one featured below brings back the classic intro narration to the procedural drama while also showcasing its stars, Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, Jeffrey Donovan and Odelya Halevi.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made a splash during the big game with its first teaser trailer. Promising a new legend this fall (Sept. 2, to be exact), Prime Video gave fans a look into a Middle Earth never before seen. Take your first look at this new Lord of the Rings tale right here.

'Interview with the Vampire'

AMC dropped a trailer packed with shows including, perhaps most excitingly, the first look at Interview with the Vampire. There was also footage of Better Call Saul season 6, the final series of Killing Eve and Tales of The Walking Dead. Interview with the Vampire, adapted from Anne Rice’s classic book series, stars Jacob Anderson as the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who recalls his life to a journalist. The character was played by Brad Pitt in the iconic 1994 movie of the same name.

Iconic characters. Epic new worlds. Legendary series. It’s all here. pic.twitter.com/VFBHn9zPguFebruary 14, 2022 See more

'The Lost City' trailer

The Lost City showed a 30-second trailer that highlights its star-studded jungle adventure for a lost treasure. Sandra Bullock! Channing Tatum! Daniel Radcliffe! Brad Pitt! That was a lot to squeeze into half a minute.

'Moon Knight' trailer

Marvel has been just as prolific on Disney Plus as it has been in theaters recently, so of course its next Marvel original series also got a spot in the Super Bowl. Moon Knight, a brand new Marvel superhero played by Oscar Isaac, will debut on March 30. Take a look at the new series right here.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

Everybody's favorite blue hedgehog is back, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to arrive in movie theaters this April, with two more of the video game's classic characters in tow. This new trailer gives another look at Tails and Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) in what will be their big screen debuts.

'Nope'

After teasing us with the first footage of Jordan Peele's latest movie Nope, we finally got the first trailer for the Oscar-winner's mysterious third movie. Starring Daniel Kalyuua, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, Nope looks to center around an alien encounter, with Kalyuua's character asking the ominous line, "What's a bad miracle?"

'The Thing About Pam'

Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger will make her broadcast TV debut with the true-crime story The Thing About Pam, premiering on NBC this March. Footage of The Thing About Pam had been shown prior to the Super Bowl, but this special trailer peels back some of the headlines based on the real-life case before revealing Zellweger's Pam.

Teasers for upcoming Netflix movies including Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2

Netflix didn't just stop at promoting one of its upcoming original movies, it teased a whole bunch of them as it again promises a new movie every week in 2022. Clips in the trailer include Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2, The Gray Man, Day Shift, Me Time and The School for Good and Evil. It also featured an extended spot for the upcoming Ryan Reynolds movie, The Adam Project.

Will Smith in promo for Bel-Air

The new original series Bel-Air, a dramatic reimaging of the '90s classic The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, debuted on the Peacock streaming service on Sunday, Feb. 13 (available through Sky and NOWTV in the U.K.), but original star Will Smith, who is also an executive producer on the new show, hyped its arrival with a spot in the Super Bowl. Using the show's iconic theme song, the promo (though not actually offering any footage) emphasizes the global reach of the franchise as Smith gets assistance from fans around the world.

'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' new trailer

The Super Bowl took place in Los Angeles, so it's fitting one of its other marquee sports teams got a chance to partake in the festivities. The official trailer for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which chronicles the creation of the 1980s' "Showtime Lakers" led by Magic Johnson, was teased ahead of its March release on HBO (slated for spring on Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK). If the story is half as compelling as John C. Reilly's performance looks to be it could be a lot of fun.

'Ambulance' trailer

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in Ambulance, a new heist movie from director Michael Bay. The latest trailer just skims the surface of this story, but fans do get a preview of the action sequences that Bay has made his calling card throughout his Hollywood career.