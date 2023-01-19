The Challenge fans baffled over Amber and Chauncey's rookie mistake

Amber and Chauncey, The Challenge: Ride or Dies teammates and real-life couple, should have known better: you never offer yourself up for elimination.

After all, while Chauncey Palmer is a newcomer to the MTV reality competition, his girlfriend Amber Borzotra is a The Challenge champion (she won the Double Agents season back in 2020) so she should be well aware that putting herself up as the sacrificial lamb in The Zone was not a historically smart move.

But let's backtrack: the episode picks up with Kaycee and Kenny versing Jordan and Aneesa in a comeback face-off to see which previously eliminated pair would be returning to the competition. Aneesa and Jordan prove victorious in the "Knot So Fast" comp and send the brother-sister team packing for good (much to the worry of Jordan's ex Tori Deal and the chagrin of Kaycee's GF Nany Gonzalez).

In this week's regular challenge, "Runaway Ride" — in which players are jostled around inside a speeding bus as they have to locate and match up 10 balls — things don't go well for Amber and Chauncey, the latter of whom spends more time vomiting from motion sickness than winning. Nany and her partner Johnny Bananas end up taking the top spot: "We're so close to the finals now...we could not have won at a more opportune time," Johnny says.

Nany and Johnny get to select one pair to save, with the rest of the teams going immediately to interrogation. They choose to save Fessy and Moriah, "arguably the strongest team here," because having them on their side this late into the game is beneficial, they reason.

But when it comes time to pick the Ride or Dies who'd go directly into The Zone, Amber and Chauncey are one step ahead of them. "We know the position we're in," Chauncey begins. "We just know it's between Olivia and Horacio and Chauncey and me," Amber adds. "We'd rather just know ahead of time...to be ready to complete," Chauncey says.

Johnny and Nany respect their wishes and, after Olivia and Horacio draw the safe dagger and choose to save Tori and Devin, Aneesa and Jordan join the couple in the elimination challenge. Playing "Rumble Tumble," in which players are strapped back-to-back to their opponent as they fight to knock down stacks of blocks, Jordan and Aneesa beast the elimination. "Just when you think Jordan is out of juice, this is what separates rookies from champions," Devin says of the victory.

"You did this to yourselves," Tori says of Chauncey and Amber's decision. "You vote yourselves into elimination and it's not gonna be cute."

Fans react to Amber and Chauncey, The Challenge couple:

I’m sorry Amber & Chauncey because I really like you both, but Aneesa is an elimination queen and Jordan is the king of strategy. NEVER. VOTE. YOURSELF. IN. EVER. #TheChallenge38 #TheChallenge #TheChallengeRideorDiesJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Amber & Chauncy: Listed valid reasons why they wanted to go in. Everyone: We hate Amber. She's awful. Me: #TheChallenge38 #TheChallenge #TheChallengeRideorDies #RideorDies pic.twitter.com/FloLsK0XfkJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Chauncey is not built for #TheChallengeJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Tori shut up. Amber and Chauncey were going in no matter what. These people are awful. #TheChallenge38 #TheChallenge #challenge #mtv @ChallengeMTV @tjlavinJanuary 19, 2023 See more

But Amber deserves to leave for voting herself in - sorry sis. You don’t owe these people anything. #TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Such a good elimination tonight. Chauncey definitely showed ❤️ & played an honest & good game for a rookie. Kudos to you, you wrnt against a beast!!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🥳#TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeRideorDies #TheChallenge #RideOrDiesJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Yeah, I saw they apparently volunteered for Elim?! Like, are y'all dumb? (I didn't get to watch tonight's episode, so idk if maybe they already knew it was gonna be them regardless?)#TheChallenge #TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeRideOrDiesJanuary 19, 2023 See more

And to think they were all so annoyed that they nominated themselves…..#TheChallenge #TheChallenge38January 19, 2023 See more

Amber and dollar tree clearance bin Jeremiah really did it to themselves 💯 #TheChallenge38 #TheChallenge #TheChallengeRideorDiesJanuary 19, 2023 See more

I like Amber but volunteering herself was such a dumb move lol. They could have gotten Olivia/Horacio vs Tori/Devin. #TheChallengeJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Olivia/Horacio and Amber/Chauncey played this episode horribly. Experience definitely plays a huge factor in the game bc they both made inexplicable moves #TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeJanuary 19, 2023 See more

When you nominated yourself into elimination#TheChallenge38 #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/u0gybk25WQJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Has anyone ever volunteered for elimination and not ended up going home? #TheChallengeJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Who cares if Amber nominated herself. The chance of her going is pretty big.#TheChallengeJanuary 19, 2023 See more