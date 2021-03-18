Apple TV Plus orders new comedy series starring Maya Rudolph

Apple TV+ announced a straight-to-series order for a new half-hour comedy series starring the one and only Maya Rudolph. The series comes from creators Alan Yang (Little America, Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock, Forever).

Per Apple TV+ press release, Rudolph will star as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.

Rudolph had worked with Yang and Hubbard before on their series Forever, which streamed directly on Amazon Prime Video. Forever followed a married couple, Oscar and June, who live a comfortable but predictable life in suburban Riverside, California. For 12 years, they’ve had the same conversations, eaten the same meals, and taken pleasant vacations at the same lake house. But after June talks Oscar into shaking things up with a ski trip, the pair find themselves in completely unfamiliar territory. Forever only has one season.

The new series for Apple TV+ will also be created, written, and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. In addition to starring, Rudolph will executive produce through her production company, Animal Pictures, with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts will also executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will serve as the studio.

The new comedy series marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following the premiere of the three-time Independent Spirit Award and NAACP Image Award-nominated anthology series Little America.

The series also joins Apple’s expanding offering of comedy series, including the recently renewed Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated Central Park; Peabody Award-winner Dickinson; the soon-to-premiere second season of Mythic Quest; and Schmigadoon!, a new musical comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels that will premiere this summer.