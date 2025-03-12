It's One Chicago Wednesday and that means you're probably hoping to see new episodes of Chicago Med season 10, Chicago Fire season 13 and Chicago P.D. season 12. So are the One Chicago shows new tonight, March 12? Here's everything you need to know.

One Chicago fans will have to be patient, as there won't be new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on March 12. Instead the night will feature a repeat of the three-part crossover event that aired a few weeks ago. It's not surprising that NBC wanted to give the event another night in the spotlight, as it was a huge three-hour block with story implications that are still being felt on all three shows.

In case you've forgotten, here are the synopses of the three crossover episodes:

Chicago Fire: "In the Trenches Part 1"

"Chicago’s first responders unite in the wake of a catastrophic gas explosion and fire that threaten a city government building. Herrmann reluctantly shadows Pascal while Violet, Novak and Dr. Frost take charge of triage efforts on-site."

Chicago Med: "In the Trenches Part 2"

"Following the subway tunnel collapse, the team works to treat injured passengers and track down the missing offender. Archer and Frost perform a life-saving amputation. Lenox feels the weight of the CPD’s hopes as she fights to save one of their own."

Chicago P.D.: "In the Trenches Part 3"

"With the suspects still at large and conditions worsening underground, it’s a race against the clock as a team of first responders from Firehouse 51 and Med work to reach Ruzek, Kidd and the trapped train passengers while the investigation into the assailants comes into focus."

Also be sure to note that the shows will switch their schedule tonight, as the crossover begins with Chicago Fire at 8 pm ET/PT and is followed by Chicago Med at 9 pm ET/PT and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET/PT.

NBC likes to space out new episodes of the One Chicago shows so that the finale airs in May. It's not uncommon for the show to take a break for a week or two, or for another show or special event to take their place.

New episodes of all three shows will return on March 26, which means fans will have to wait two weeks to see what happens next.

In the meantime, you can catch up with past episodes of all three One Chicago shows on Peacock.