BBC announces this year's Christmas adaptation from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffer — and it's a good one!

It has been revealed that this year's Christmas animation on BBC One will be Tiddler - another magical story from the UK’s number one picture book creators Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

A Christmas animation from Julia and Axel has become as much of a festive tradition as mince pies and turkey, and now we know that this year we will be watching Tiddler, a story that follows a little fish with a big imagination.

After the success of animations such as last year's Tabby McTat, plus previous adaptations such as The Smeds and the Smoos, Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Superworm, Stick Man, The Snail and the Whale and Room on the Broom, this marks the 12th animated special of Julia and Axel's work produced by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC.

The show will be voiced by an all-star cast led by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones) as the narrator, Lolly Adefope (Ghosts, Saltburn) as Miss Skate, Jayde Adams (Ruby Speaking, Alma’s Not Normal) as Plaice and other characters, plus Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey, The Trip) in the multiple voice roles of Fisherman, Whale, Starfish and Anchovy.

Hannah Waddingham will voice Tiddler on BBC One. (Image credit: BBC)

The BBC says: "Every day Tiddler tells a different story to his teacher and his friend Johnny Dory about why he’s late for school. His stories stretch from riding on seahorses or swimming around a shipwreck to being captured by a squid! His stories are so great that word of mouth helps them travel through the ocean and so, when Tiddler gets lost, he realises they may help him find a way home.

"The film is an underwater adventure about the power of imagination and finding confidence in yourself – and how to be content as a little fish in a big ocean."

Speaking of having another of her books adapted for the BBC, author Julia Donaldson says: "Tiddler is all about storytelling and big imaginations - things that are really important to me as a writer. The film captures the heart of the story and brings it to life with a fantastic cast, I'm particularly impressed by the young child actors who take the lead in this adaptation."