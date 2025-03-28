Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie’s new plan puts Kat in danger?

Outside of the big mystery of what Beyond the GatesMartin (Brandon Claybon) did in his past that has Vernon (Vernon Davis) and Anita (Tamara Tunie) discouraging him from running for president, the other big mystery on the soap is what exactly Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) and Eva (Ambyr Michelle) are up to.

So far, viewers know that Leslie believes Ted (Maurice Johnson) wronged her years ago and left her and their child Eva high and dry. Something tells us that Ted has no idea his affair with Leslie produced a daughter, but we digress on that point for now. Leslie is convinced Ted wronged her years ago, and has led Eva to believe Ted rejected his daughter for all these years. So the mother/daughter duo has kicked off a plan of revenge to ensure Eva gains her rightful place in the Richardson family.

As with any diabolical soap plot, Leslie’s plans are bound to go off the rails. For starters, Eva already appears to be softening toward Ted with every encounter she has with him, pretending to be Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) assistant.

Ambyr Michelle as Eva smirking in Beyond the Gates

Ambyr Michelle, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Speaking of Nicole, Eva also has a soft spot for her new boss, thinking Leslie shouldn’t target Nicole in any way. Eva went as far as getting her mother tossed out of Nicole’s award ceremony, just so Leslie wouldn’t ruin things. And it’s Leslie’s knack for deviating from plans that leads us to suspect Kat (Colby Muhammad) may soon be in danger.

In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on March 27, Leslie called an audible and approached Kat pretending to be a friend of Eva’s biological mother named Anna. She asked Kat if she could essentially be nicer to Eva. Kat wasn’t really receptive to the notion, which gives us a bad feeling. Something tells us that Leslie is a fierce mama bear, and given that she’s already exhibited some deranged behavior, Kat may have a target forming on her back.

Colby Muhammad as Kat Richardson frowning in Beyond the Gates

Colby Muhammad, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Considering Leslie already ran Nicole’s original assistant off the road, which led to Eva stepping into her shoes, it’s not hard to imagine Leslie pulling a similar stunt with Kat. If Kat is hospitalized or put on bed rest for a while, that would likely limit her contact with Eva.

We can also picture Leslie framing Kat for a crime, or some faux pas act, that takes the shine off of Kat. Something that makes Kat’s parents doubt her and perhaps brings some shame to the Dupree family name (although Dani’s [Karla Mosley] behavior has done plenty of that lately). If Leslie can discredit Kat a bit, that may humble the Richardson princess and give her something else to focus on other than Eva. Although, there’d be an argument that Kat would become obsessed with trying to prove Eva was behind her misfortune.

Regardless of what Leslie may do to Kat, we suspect Eva won’t be happy about it. She may grow to be furious with her mother and start to work actively against her to get her in line. But we’ll just have to keep watching to see what happens.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.

