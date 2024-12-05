Brewster’s Millions Christmas, China McClain's sequel to Richard Pryor movie, now streaming on BET Plus

It’s the season of giving, and yet someone didn’t share that information with wealthy socialite Morgan Brewster (China McClain) in the new Christmas movie, Brewster’s Millions Christmas, premiering today, December 5, on BET Plus.

In the new movie, Morgan is rich and wants for nothing, which has unfortunately turned her into a rather obnoxious and entitled young woman. In an effort to set her down the right path, she’s pushed to learn the true meaning of Christmas and giving, with the looming threat that she’ll lose her inheritance if she doesn’t. Here is the official synopsis of the film that also stars Romeo Miller and Telma Hopkins:

“When Morgan Brewster, a wealthy heiress who has lost her way, faces a Christmas challenge to inherit her uncle Monty Brewster’s grandfather's fortune, she must learn the true meaning of love, faith, and family by giving instead of receiving, all while navigating the charming chaos, and the true meaning of the holiday season.”

For those who may not be as familiar with the work of the late and great Richard Pryor, in 1985, he starred in a movie titled Brewster’s Millions. In it, he actually had to work hard to spend $30 million to inherit his great-uncle’s $300 million. So a similar premise, but obviously, the new movie has a few nuances with the plot lines. If you’re interested in watching Pryor’s Brewster's Millions, you’ll have to rent it on a service like Prime Video or Apple TV.

Now of course, Brewster’s Millions Christmas joins a slew of other Christmas programming this year across network TV and streaming. If you’re looking for some other shows or movies to help you get in the holiday mood, you may want to check out Lifetime’s BeBe Winans' We Three Kings and Make or Bake Christmas, Hulu’s Nutcrackers, Hallmark’s Holiday Touchdown: A Chief's Love Story and Netflix’s Meet Me Next Christmas.

Once again, Brewster’s Millions Christmas airs exclusively on BET Plus. If you’re interested in watching the movie, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, BET Plus offers a few options for would-be subscribers. Should you still need another nudge to tune into the holiday pic, check out the trailer.

