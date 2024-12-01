Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry star in Liftetime's Make or Bake Christmas tonight, December 1

What do you get when pair two Hollywood legends with a Christmas storyline, set to put you in the festive mood? In this case, you get Vivica A. Fox (Empire) and Jackée Harry’s (Sister, Sister) Make or Bake Christmas, premiering on Sunday, December 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

The new movie joins a slew of other Christmas TV programming this holiday season from networks and streamers, which include Meet Me Next Christmas and The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix, Nutcrackers on Hulu, A Novel Noel and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story on Hallmark and Lifetime’s BeBe Winans' We Three Kings.

Besides Make or Bake Christmas standing out from the pack due to the star power of Emmy-award-winning actress Harry (for 227) and Hollywood vet Fox, the movie also has an entertaining plot. Check out the synopsis for Make or Bake Christmas below:

“With Christmas fast approaching, Leslie (Vivica A. Fox), known for her expertise in all things domestic and top lifestyle brands, is looking to expand her business. She sets her sights on the bakery, Sugar Bakers, owned by Denise Sugarbaker (Jackée Harry) and run by her son, David (Landon Moss). Determined to make a deal before the end of the year, Leslie sends one of her top employees, Emma (Jasmine Aivaliotis), to go undercover as a seasonal employee in order to convince them to sell. Emma unexpectedly finds herself falling in love with the quaint bakery with its Christmas spirit, staff and especially, David. ‘Tis the season to make or bake Christmas and discover everything sweet during the holidays, including love.”

Need some extra motivation to watch Make or Bake Christmas when it airs? If you head over to the Lifetime website , you can watch a preview clip for the movie.

Make or Bake Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, December 1, at 8 pm ET/PT. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite TV, Lifetime is offered as a channel on live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and Frndly TV . The movie also becomes available to stream on the Lifetime App the next day.