“Certified Fresh” 2024 movie becomes Christmas gift as fans can watch it at home

Tired of watching all the same old Christmas movies? Well, you’re in luck, because Gladiator 2 is now an option for your holiday viewing as the 2024 new movie is available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms. That’s right, Ridley Scott’s epic sequel to his Best Picture winner is available to watch at home.

You can buy ($24.99) or rent ($19.99) Gladiator 2 via Prime Video, Fandango at Home and other US on-demand platforms. Renting is the cheaper option, but if you buy the movie digitally you also get access to a number of bonus features, including behind-the-scenes looks at the casting process, combat choreography, the history behind the story, deleted scenes and more. You can also make it a double feature on Fandango at Home, as it is offering a Gladiator 2-Film Collection, which gives you both Gladiator and Gladiator 2 for $34.99.

Gladiator 2 was released in movie theaters on November 22, picking up the story more than two decades after the original movie with a grown-up Lucius (Paul Mescal). Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

In addition to Mescal, the movie stars Denzel Washington (Golden Globe nominee for his performance), Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger and Connie Nielsen.

Gladiator 2 is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes , including WTW’s official Gladiator 2 review in which we said the movie “delivers on everything you’d want from a Gladiator sequel.” Fans showed their approval at the box office, with the movie earning $153 million in the US and $406 million worldwide.

This is the latest 2024 new movie that was released in the final few months of the year and is becoming available via at-home viewing before the calendar flips to 2025. Others include Conclave, Anora and Juror No. 2.

Streaming details for Gladiator 2 are still not known, but fans of physical media will be able to buy a 4K UHD disc of the movie come March 4.