Chef exposes HUGE Masked Singer secret on live TV

Chef Simon Rimmer seemingly let slip a huge Masked Singer UK secret on live TV on Sunday Brunch yesterday (January, 21).

The TV presenter accidentally revealed that he was one of the celebrities competing in The Masked Singer UK 2024 while speaking to Absolutely Fabulous legend Julia Sawalha after she was unmasked as Bubble Tea.

However, it's unclear whether Simon made a genuine mistake or was joking to put fans off the scent.

The blunder occurred when Julia confessed she had no idea what bubble tea was before she joined the show.

Simon chimed in: "I always assumed that you picked your own costumes because I know when I know with me as Dippy…"

Simon Rimmer let slip that he was Dippy Egg in a live TV blunder. (Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

He quickly stopped mid-sentence and let out an "Oooh!" before immediately covering his mouth in surprise.

"I think I gave it away then," he murmured to his Sunday Brunch co-host Tim Lovejoy.

A shocked Julia pointed at him and also covered her mouth as they quickly moved on to another subject.

Dippy Egg's clues have suggested that the celebrity works in the cooking world, with Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas, MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace and chef Jimmy Doherty all being guessed by the judges.

Could Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer really be Dippy Egg? (Image credit: John Phillips/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

The Masked Singer UK 2024 has so far seen soul legend Dionne Warwick unmasked as Weather, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong as Chicken Caesar, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas as Rat and Julia as Bubble Tea.

After being exposed as Bubble Tea on Saturday, Julia said of being on the show: "I wanted to do something that would really take me out of my comfort zone. I like to do jobs that actually I’m really terrified of because then they’re a big challenge. This lived up to that!

"The panel’s guesses were just so hilarious. I couldn’t believe they thought I was Hannah Waddingham."

Could Dippy Egg's identity have finally been cracked?

The Masked Singer UK 2024 airs on Saturday at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.