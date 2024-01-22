Chef exposes HUGE Masked Singer secret on live TV
A TV presenter let slip a huge Masked Singer secret live on TV. But could they be yolking?
Chef Simon Rimmer seemingly let slip a huge Masked Singer UK secret on live TV on Sunday Brunch yesterday (January, 21).
The TV presenter accidentally revealed that he was one of the celebrities competing in The Masked Singer UK 2024 while speaking to Absolutely Fabulous legend Julia Sawalha after she was unmasked as Bubble Tea.
However, it's unclear whether Simon made a genuine mistake or was joking to put fans off the scent.
The blunder occurred when Julia confessed she had no idea what bubble tea was before she joined the show.
Simon chimed in: "I always assumed that you picked your own costumes because I know when I know with me as Dippy…"
He quickly stopped mid-sentence and let out an "Oooh!" before immediately covering his mouth in surprise.
"I think I gave it away then," he murmured to his Sunday Brunch co-host Tim Lovejoy.
A shocked Julia pointed at him and also covered her mouth as they quickly moved on to another subject.
Dippy Egg's clues have suggested that the celebrity works in the cooking world, with Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas, MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace and chef Jimmy Doherty all being guessed by the judges.
The Masked Singer UK 2024 has so far seen soul legend Dionne Warwick unmasked as Weather, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong as Chicken Caesar, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas as Rat and Julia as Bubble Tea.
After being exposed as Bubble Tea on Saturday, Julia said of being on the show: "I wanted to do something that would really take me out of my comfort zone. I like to do jobs that actually I’m really terrified of because then they’re a big challenge. This lived up to that!
"The panel’s guesses were just so hilarious. I couldn’t believe they thought I was Hannah Waddingham."
Could Dippy Egg's identity have finally been cracked?
The Masked Singer UK 2024 airs on Saturday at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.