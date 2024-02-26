Coronation Street hints at fan-favourite exit just weeks after explosive return

A Coronation Street favourite may be bowing out of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street has hinted at Tommy Orpington's (Matt Milburn) exit from the cobbles just weeks after his long-awaited return.

The former Weatherfield County FC footballer has embarked on a steamy affair with Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) right under her husband Steve McDonald's (Simon Gregson) nose over recent weeks.

Their forbidden romance started when Tommy, who is now a painter and decorator, was hired to redecorate the Barlow house.

While Steve was away in France, Tracy wasted no time in jumping into bed with the football legend, meanwhile Steve has been trying to reignite the spark in their marriage.

Despite Steve's best efforts, Tracy is too focused on her secret rendezvous with Tommy even though he has been rejecting her advances since Steve's return.

Tracy has completely fallen for Tommy and is prepared to risk it all, no matter how much hurt her affair might cause for the family.

Tracy Barlow and Tommy Orpington have been embroiled in a passionate affair. (Image credit: ITV)

Last week, Tom Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) caught Tracy in the act with Tommy while helping Gav Adetiba (Noah Olaoye) out on his window cleaning round.

Tracy convinced Tim and Gav that she and Steve were having some lunchtime fun, but when Tim told his wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) about his eyeful, they were left confused when Steve revealed that he had been driving for Street Cars all day.

This week, Tim insists that Tracy come clean about her affair to Steve and she returns home to confess everything. However, she's wrongfooted when Steve asks her if she’ll renew their vows and she says yes.

However, it seems Tracy and Tommy's fling may be in jeopardy as gossip swirls around the cobbles that Tommy might be leaving.

Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) tells Steve the rumour that Tommy has accepted a job as an assistant coach at a football academy in Spain.

Does this mean Tommy is leaving the cobbles already? And will this force Tracy to confess all about her affair?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.