DC Pilot ‘Naomi’ at CW casts Kaci Walfall in the starring role

The CW’s Naomi has cast its lead. The pilot is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Along with casting the lead – three series regulars have also been added. Naomi comes from Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship.

Kaci Walfall is set to star as Naomi. In the comics, she is an effortlessly cool and confident high school student who is the adopted daughter of doting parents. Popular with all the kids in her military town, Naomi is unafraid to embrace her AP-student, comic book–loving nerdiness. After a supernatural event leads to the discovery of her powers within, Naomi pursues her hidden destiny.

Walfall previously appeared on Army Wives, Power, and the Broadway production of The Lion King. Joining her is Alexander Wraith, who will star as Dee, a local tattoo parlor owner. When a strange event leaves the town in chaos, Dee hints that he knows more than he is willing to tell. Wraith’s previous acting credit includes Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Truth Be Told’s Cranston Johnson will star as Zumbado, the mysterious owner of a local used car lot. Having heard troubling rumors about his past, Naomi actively tries to avoid him, but a tense encounter leaves her both shaken and curious. He has also appeared in Filthy Rich, P-Valley, Hap and Leonard, and Euphoria.

Camila Moreno will make her on-screen debut as Lourdes, a young woman with a sarcastic sense of humor who works in a vintage collectibles shop. She has an unrequited crush on Naomi, and she shares her obsession with classic comics. She is also happy to join in on Naomi’s schemes.

DuVernay and Blankenship are attached to write and executive produce the series. DuVernay will executive produce via ARRAY Filmworks, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY producing. Warner Bros. Television, where DuVernay is under a rich overall deal, will serve as the studio.

The character Naomi originally debuted in her own standalone comic book series in 2019, which was co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker. Jamal Campbell illustrated it. In the comics, Naomi had energy-based powers and an ability to transform into a superpowered form that granted her incredible strength and other abilities.