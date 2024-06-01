Ahoy! Deadly Waters with Captain Lee premieres tonight on TV

Bravo fans were heartbroken to learn that Captain Lee Rosbach wouldn't be returning as the skipper of the reality series Below Deck after 10 seasons amid medical concerns. But now the boatman—affectionately known as the Stud of the Sea—is back on TV with a new series: Deadly Waters with Captain Lee.

Premiering tonight, Saturday, June 1, at 9pm Eastern on Oxygen, the new true crime show "exposes the wicked intentions of those who thought committing crimes on the water would shield them from justice," reads the official synopsis. Each hourlong edition of the eight-episode series will spotlight a shocking real-life crime that took place on the seas, from dream vacations gone wrong to alleged pirates of the Caribbean.

"Using his nautical expertise, Capt. Lee will unravel the secrets of remarkable homicide investigations on rivers, lakes and even the open seas, and will expose the murky, maritime clues that sunk the perps and ultimately led to their capture," says the network. Each episode will feature interviews with victims’ families, boating experts and law enforcement as they dredge up new evidence and revelations about each case.

“The water can be a very dangerous place. Waves, unrelenting currents, and violent storms can come up in a matter of seconds,” Captain Lee teases in the series trailer. “For the first time ever, we’re exposing an even bigger threat than Mother Nature—people with a deadly agenda.”

To tune into the premiere of Deadly Waters with Captain Lee tonight as well as forthcoming episodes of the new series, you're going to need access to Oxygen. The network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord, you have several live TV streaming service options so that you can catch the weekly action. Some of your options include Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Before you watch the premiere tonight, check out a clip from Deadly Waters with Captain Lee above, in which the yachtsman shares tales of his harrowing adventures at sea, including an incident where he inadvertently became entangled in a drug smuggling operation from the Turks and Caicos islands to Nassau, Bahamas.