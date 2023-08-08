Doctor Who star teases 'scary' 60th anniversary scenes

Doctor Who star Yasmin Finney has teased that there are 'scary things' to come in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials.

Yasmin Finney has just been on our screens in Heartstopper season 2 on Netflix, but she's due to play Rose opposite our 14th Doctor David Tennant and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble when Doctor Who returns later this year. In a recent interview with Elle, the actress teased that we could be in for a fright when the sci-fi series returns!

"You can look forward to a lot of scary things", Finney said of the new series. "I think when you think of Doctor Who, you think of the scariest episode, the weeping angels. It's the scariest episode in history and the most popular. I think in this series, I was scared when I saw some of the things.

"It's shivers down your spine. But, I can't tell you too much. What I can say is it is going to be full of scares, full of laughs, full of all of it", she added.

Rose (Yasmin Finney, right) in the trailer for the 60th anniversary specials. (Image credit: Alistair Heap/BBC Studios)

Finney went on to share how she's enjoyed working alongside the latest Time Lord, Ncuti Gatwa, who will join the series properly as the 15th Doctor in the 2023 festive special.

"To act with Ncuti Gatwa is just amazing", Finney said, "because we are both very young as well, and it's just really nice to have that. He's making history literally, and I'm just really happy to be a part of his world."

Plot details for the 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials are being kept tightly under wraps, so we still don't know much of what's going on in the three-part miniseries.

The only official synopsis we've had for the next installment reads: "The Doctor finds himself with an old face and something is very wrong. How can Donna remember him and why has he got one of his old faces back?"

The most recent Doctor Who news we've had was our introduction to the 14th Doctor's new sonic screwdriver in an epic teaser that showed off his new tool in extreme detail.

Doctor Who's 60th-anniversary miniseries will air on the BBC in the UK and on the sci-fi show's new international home of Disney Plus when the series arrives in November 2023.