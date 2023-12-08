EastEnders accidentally 'exposes' who SURVIVES this Christmas in behind-the-scenes video

Could EastEnders have given away who isn't the dead body at Christmas?

EastEnders may have accidentally let slip who survives the Christmas Day murder after two of the seven potential victims made an unexpected appearance in a behind-the-scenes video.

The soap revealed the seven men in danger of death this Christmas, with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Tom "Rocky" Cotton (Brian Conley) all in the victim lineup.

EastEnders posted a video on social media showing a busy day in the life of Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki Panesar as she spoke about her early call time and had her hair and makeup done.

But as she took us through her day on set, her co-star Scott Maslen, who plays Jack Branning, appeared from his dressing room to say hello in the video.

Scott's character Jack is currently on the potential kill list this Christmas, but he wasn't the only one who popped up in the video.

A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders) A photo posted by on

Navin Chowdhry, who plays Balvinder's on-screen husband Nish Panesar, also featured in the video as they joked around with each other while they were driven to set in a golf buggy.

Given that EastEnders films months in advance, this could mean that both Jack and Nish aren't the mystery dead body at Christmas due to them still filming.

However, it's possible that the video may have been filmed a while ago and could be a red herring to put fans off the scent.

Navin Chowdhry appeared in a behind-the-scenes video about his co-star Balvinder Sopal. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Back in February, a special flashforward episode showed six Walford matriarchs — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Cotton — standing over the body of an unknown male corpse at The Queen Vic on Christmas Day.

Sharon was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress, while Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands. Denise, meanwhile, was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, and the sleeve on Kathy's dress was ripped.

We then saw Sharon stoop over the man's body and reveal that he was dead, with the victim shown to be wearing a pair of distinctive amber cufflinks.

But could it be Nish or Jack meeting their grisly demise this Christmas? We'll have to wait and see...

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.