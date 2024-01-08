EastEnders airs sinister Nish update that could DESTROY The Six

EastEnders has confirmed Nish Panesar's fate which could mean bad news for The Six.

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Monday, January 8) episode on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders has confirmed Nish Panesar's (Navin Chowdhry) fate in the latest episode which could ruin The Six forever.

Nish has been in hospital ever since Denise Fox (Diane Parish) hit him over the head with a champagne bottle on Christmas Day after he attacked wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) for dumping him for Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

Suki managed to resuscitate Nish, but he was put in an induced coma and has been unconscious ever since.

On the same night, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was murdered after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) stabbed him to death to stop him from killing her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Suki, Denise, Linda, Sharon, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) conspired to hide Keanu's body in the burned-out café and blame him for Nish's injuries.

In tonight's episode, Linda was terrified to see builders arriving to work on the café and all eyes were on her when she cried out in distress.

Suki Panesar manages to get rid of the builders. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

A panicked Suki rushed over to confront the builders, who told her that they had been instructed by the owner.

Since Nish now owns the café and was unconscious in hospital, Suki went to find answers while Kathy helped usher the builders away.

Suki soon discovered that her son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) was responsible for the call and she managed to delay the work by two days.

The Six then gathered around to discuss their plan of moving Keanu's body before the builders came back. However, Sharon begged not to see Keanu in his current state, but was persuaded to go ahead with the next stage and rushed out of Denise's house.

Suki then got a call from the hospital, who told her that Nish was awake and in stable condition. Denise celebrated the news, relieved that she wasn't responsible for his death.

However, they soon came to the sinister realisation that Nish might remember what happened that night and expose them all. Is everything set to come crashing down for The Six?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.