EastEnders announces a brand new spin-off show launching this week

EastEnders has announced that there is a brand new spin-off show launching on the soap's official digital platforms called The Kimfluencer.

The nine-part comedy series, which will launch on Friday, May 6 on the official EastEnders YouTube and Facebook pages, will follow Walford's Kim Fox (played by Tameka Empson) as she attempts to become a fully-fledged social media influencer.

Each week we will be treated to new episodes of The Kimfluencer — a vlog starring Kim as she tries her hand at a variety of different influencer trends and challenges including boxing and upcycling – with often hilarious results.

But Kim isn't the only one getting in on the action, in true Kim style she has also enlisted the help of good friend Howie (played by Delroy Atkinson) as her very own personal cameraman.

Tameka Empson as Kim Fox on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Each episode will also feature special guest appearances from some familiar Walford faces including Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).

EastEnders’ viewers have already seen Kim set her sights on becoming a social media star and now more determined than ever, Kim will have help from some real-life influencers in her vlogs including Ella Blake, Mariam Musa and professional boxer Chantelle Cameron.

You can watch a trailer for The Kimfluencer below...

Tameka Empson said of the new spin-off: “I’m a lucky girl to not only love my job, but I also love playing Kim. Kim is a funny, loving, strong, sensitive, independent 'Mother Of Two' who is always trying to be the best she can be and to be a great ‘Influencer’ not only to her family and friends — but the world!

"I am grateful to EastEnders for giving me this opportunity. I think there is a bit of Kim in all of us — so embrace your Kim Fox and watch, like and subscribe to The Kimfluencer on YouTube! Hope you enjoy.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.