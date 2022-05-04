EastEnders announces a brand new spin-off show launching this week
By Claire Crick published
The nine-part digital spin-off will be available on EastEnders’ official YouTube and Facebook pages.
EastEnders has announced that there is a brand new spin-off show launching on the soap's official digital platforms called The Kimfluencer.
The nine-part comedy series, which will launch on Friday, May 6 on the official EastEnders YouTube and Facebook pages, will follow Walford's Kim Fox (played by Tameka Empson) as she attempts to become a fully-fledged social media influencer.
Each week we will be treated to new episodes of The Kimfluencer — a vlog starring Kim as she tries her hand at a variety of different influencer trends and challenges including boxing and upcycling – with often hilarious results.
But Kim isn't the only one getting in on the action, in true Kim style she has also enlisted the help of good friend Howie (played by Delroy Atkinson) as her very own personal cameraman.
Each episode will also feature special guest appearances from some familiar Walford faces including Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).
EastEnders’ viewers have already seen Kim set her sights on becoming a social media star and now more determined than ever, Kim will have help from some real-life influencers in her vlogs including Ella Blake, Mariam Musa and professional boxer Chantelle Cameron.
You can watch a trailer for The Kimfluencer below...
Tameka Empson said of the new spin-off: “I’m a lucky girl to not only love my job, but I also love playing Kim. Kim is a funny, loving, strong, sensitive, independent 'Mother Of Two' who is always trying to be the best she can be and to be a great ‘Influencer’ not only to her family and friends — but the world!
"I am grateful to EastEnders for giving me this opportunity. I think there is a bit of Kim in all of us — so embrace your Kim Fox and watch, like and subscribe to The Kimfluencer on YouTube! Hope you enjoy.”
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
